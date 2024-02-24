Saturday's Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rodgers, Rangers, Clement, Hearts, Naismith, Hibs, Bevan, Dundee, St Johnstone, Aberdeen, Hoilett

Gossip graphic

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers responds to questions over tactics by saying "the system hasn't changed one iota" since he took over from Ange Postecoglou. (Sun)

Defender Connor Goldson is emblematic of how Rangers are "more like a family" than a club, says manager Philippe Clement. (Record)

Clement says Goldson, 31, "has the ambition to play every minute". (Herald - subscription required)

Dujon Sterling, 24, had not played a senior game in midfield before Rangers boss Clement put him in that position - and now it is Sterling's favourite. (Sun)

Clement "has been a good, older manager for someone like myself", says Hearts head coach Steven Naismith. (Record)

Getting a positive result away to Rangers on Saturday "would be huge" for Hearts, says defender Stephen Kingsley. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription required)

Former Dundee United and Hibernian manager Jack Ross was a visitor to Celtic's training ground on Friday. (Sun)

Hibs manager Nick Montgomery is open to Owen Bevan returning to Easter Road next season after his loan deal from Bournemouth was ended by injury. (Scotsman - subscription required)

Being back with his Hibernian team-mates is helping Lewis Miller recover from his "heart-breaking" experience with Australia at the Asian Cup, losing at the quarter-final stage. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription required)

Dundee must capitalise on restlessness at Hibs on Saturday, says winger Luke McCowan. (Courier - subscription required)

New Aberdeen winger Junior Hoilett, 33, hopes to agree a new long-term contract at Pittodrie. (Press and Journal - subscription required)

St Johnstone manager Craig Levein is weighing up risking Ryan McGowan against St Mirren, with the defender having had stitches on a foot wound. (Courier - subscription required)