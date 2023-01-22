Saturday's NFL divisional round winners, losers: No. 1 seeds advance at expense of Giants, Jaguars

Nate Davis, USA TODAY
·9 min read

PHILADELPHIA – Saturday will hardly go down as the most memorable installment of NFL divisional round playoffs, though they probably helped set the stage for some compelling theater in next weekend's championship round.

The Kansas City Chiefs' 27-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars never felt as close as the final score would indicate and was predominantly defined by the ankle injury suffered by K.C. QB Patrick Mahomes, the league's presumptive MVP for the 2022 season.

Conversely, probable MVP runner-up Jalen Hurts, who missed a pair of late-season starts before returning (and looking rusty) in Week 18 with a tender throwing shoulder, appeared to recapture his mojo as the Philadelphia Eagles steamrolled the New York Giants 38-7.

A healthy Hurts and mangled Mahomes – expect daily updates on his ankle for the next eight days – will doubtless dominate the subplots heading into the championship round on Jan. 29. But Saturday did offer a lot more to sift through than the obvious winners and losers:

WINNERS

No. 1 seeds: By prevailing, the top-seeded Chiefs and Eagles snapped a recent hex for top-seeded teams, which had lost four in a row entering Saturday's action – the Green Bay Packers and Tennessee Titans both one-and-done in the divisional round last year. Still, no No. 1 seed has won the Super Bowl since Philadelphia did so five years ago and only one (2020 Chiefs) has played on Super Sunday since the NFL expanded to the 14-team postseason field starting in the 2020 season. Since the start of the 2018 campaign, top seeds are an aggregate 9-8.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) passes against New York Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) in the second quarter during an NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) passes against New York Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) in the second quarter during an NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Kelces: Chiefs TE Travis Kelce and Eagles C Jason Kelce, both perennial All-Pros who are among the best to ever play their respective positions, both emerged victorious ... leaving their extended family with a dilemma for next weekend, but the kind any parent would want to have. Travis Kelce finished the day with 14 receptions, two for touchdowns, and 98 receiving yards – extending his playoff record of games with at least 95 yards to seven. Jason Kelce anchored an offense that much more closely resembled the one that helped underpin a 13-1 start to the regular season. The Eagles finished with 416 yards, most on the ground, and Hurts was rarely touched in the pocket.

Patrick Mahomes: The presumptive 2022 league MVP improved to 5-0 in divisional round games despite suffering an ankle injury that prevented him – against his wishes – from completing the first half while he underwent testing. Despite clearly being hindered physically, both from a mobility standpoint and mechanically when attempting some passes, Mahomes completed 22 of 30 passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns. He's one win away from leading K.C. to a third Super Bowl appearance in four years.

Chad Henne: The 15-year veteran and longtime Chiefs QB2 has an 18-36 record as an NFL starter, mostly split between his time with the Miami Dolphins and Jaguars. But Henne's success as a reliever continues to be instrumental to Kansas City's playoff fortunes. Two years ago, Henne – to borrow some baseball parlance – got the save in a divisional round defeat of the Cleveland Browns after Mahomes suffered a concussion. Saturday, Henne got a hold when Mahomes missed a pair of second-quarter series. The second "possession" only required a half-ending kneel-down from Henne. But on the other, he led a 98-yard touchdown drive – the longest in Chiefs playoff history – capped by a 1-yard TD pass to Kelce.

'Injured' Eagles: Hurts, TE Dallas Goedert – the duo hooked up for a 16-yard TD on the game's opening drive, and Philadelphia never looked back – All-Pro RT Lane Johnson, DE Josh Sweat and S C.J. Gardner-Johnson all appeared to be in midseason form after their collective array injuries contributed to Philadelphia's struggles over the past month. But this squad looks primed and ready as it prepares to host the Dallas Cowboys or San Francisco 49ers with a spot in Super Bowl 57 on the line.

K.C. ground game: Though the Jags were the team that really needed to play keepaway Saturday, it was the Chiefs who dominated the time of possession, holding the ball for more than 35 minutes. Rookie RB Isiah Pacheco (12 carries, 95 yards) spearheaded a ground game that churned out 144 yards – emblematic of how the post-Tyreek Hill offense has evolved – on 30 attempts.

Philly ground game: It stole the souls from the Giants to the tune of 268 yards, at 6.1 per clip. Whether it's Dallas' leaky run defense or the Niners' stout group, the Eagles' next opponent will have plenty to think about.

Atlanta: If the Buffalo Bills beat the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon, the ATL will host the AFC title game – a scenario the NFL outlined weeks ago after Buffalo FS Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse at Cincinnati in Week 17. The subsequent cancellation of the Bills-Bengals game – which stripped Buffalo's inside track to win the top seed in the AFC playoff bracket – led the league to pick a neutral site if Chiefs and Bills were to meet in the postseason for the third straight year. The NFL announced Friday that more than 50,000 tickets have already been purchased for a potential game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Championship Chiefs: For the fifth consecutive season – coinciding with Mahomes' entire stint as the starter – Kansas City is through to the AFC championship game, the third time one team has managed such a streak. (The New England Patriots own the record with eight in a row between the 2011 and 2018 seasons.) It will also be five in a row at Arrowhead Stadium ... if the Bills lose Sunday.

Sweep: The Eagles and Giants have been bitter rivals since 1933, but this was the first time Philadelphia managed a three-game sweep of New York in one season. The Iggles improved their playoff record against Big Blue to 3-2, Saturday marking Philly's third straight victory on that front.

Andy Reid: The Chiefs coach – formerly of the Eagles coincidentally – tied Hall of Famers Tom Landry and Don Shula for the second most playoff games coached with his 36th, trailing only Bill Belichick (44). With his 20th postseason win, Reid also tied Landry for the No. 2 spot, 11 behind Belichick. Finally, Reid also pulled even with Landry by taking a team into the conference title round for the 10th time (five apiece with Philadelphia and Kansas City) – yes, only Belichick has accomplished that more times (13).

Penn State running back: The Eagles' Miles Sanders, who used to back up Saquon Barkley in Happy Valley, had a game-high 17 carries and 90 yards, spearheading a ground onslaught that averaged 6.1 yards in Philly's romp.

LOSERS

Penn State running back: With the Giants behind almost from the jump, Pro Bowler and former Nittany Lion Barkley only got nine carries (for 61 yards) and what could have been his final game for New York.

Trevor Lawrence's streak: Spanning his time at Cartersville (Georgia) High School, Clemson and the previous two weekends with Jacksonville, the No. 1 pick of the 2021 NFL draft entered the weekend with a 37-0 record in Saturday games. Make it 37-1.

Chris Jones: The Chiefs' perennial Pro Bowl defensive tackle has now appeared in 13 playoff games ... with nary a sack. It's hardly the most accurate indicator of Jones' impact, yet still a statistical oddity given he had 15½ sacks during the 2022 regular season and has averaged 0.75 per game over the past five seasons.

Quarterbacks on the run: Saturday's pairing of Hurts and the Giants' Daniel Jones was the first matchup of two quarterbacks who'd rushed for at least 500 yards in the regular season – and in this case, each topped 700. But Hurts didn't have to run much, and Jones certainly didn't replicate his heroics (17 carries for 78 yards) from the wild-card ouster of the Minnesota Vikings.

Giants' Cinderella run: Good luck finding any "expert" who had Big Blue in the NFL's quarterfinal round back in July. Rookie boss Brian Daboll is certainly deserving of Coach of the Year consideration as he and first-year GM Joe Schoen extracted more from an average roster than just about anyone could have anticipated. But now that the curtain comes crashing down, hard decisions loom – namely how to navigate the looming free agent status of both Barkley and Jones. Should be a fascinating offseason, especially given Schoen, with more than $50 million in salary cap space, has the wherewithal to keep both if he so chooses.

Philadelphia chain gang: The sideline sticks used for measurements and denoting down and distance on every play suffered a broken chain at the 9:37 mark of the first quarter, forcing an "administrative stoppage." Eagles fans, naturally, booed lustily.

Jacksonville ball security: Overcoming five turnovers against the Los Angeles Chargers is one thing, but the Jaguars were going to need an almost perfect effort to derail the AFC West champion Chiefs. Didn't happen. A Jamal Agnew fumble and Lawrence interception – which occurred over a three-snap span late in the fourth quarter – essentially cost Jacksonville any shot of stealing a game that was eminently winnable up to that point.

Mahomes: He said after Saturday's game that he'll be ready to go for the AFC title game. But if Mahomes is dealing with a high-ankle sprain, as reported by NFL Network, eight days likely isn't sufficient to be effectively healthy – especially when facing a defense the caliber of Buffalo's or Cincinnati's. Here's hoping Mahomes is a miracle healer and that this setback doesn't ultimately become the primary reason for an aborted Super Bowl run.

Minnesota Vikings: As one wisecracking reporter remarked after the game, "They have to be asking themselves how they lost to these guys," meaning, of course, the Giants.

Eli Manning: The former Giants star quarterback and two-time Super Bowl MVP was in attendance Saturday night, watching his former team from a suite at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles' game day operations had some fun with that, putting Manning on the main video boards during a break in the action – which immediately elicited thunderous boos from the home fans. The board then toggled between Manning and Super Bowl 52 champion Eagles Malcolm Jenkins, Brent Celek and Torrey Smith. Cheer, boo, cheer, boo, cheer. Manning took it all in stride, pumping his arms with each appearance.

***

Follow USA TODAY Sports' Nate Davis on Twitter @ByNateDavis.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL playoffs winners, losers for Saturday: No. 1 seeds advance

Latest Stories

  • Canucks coach Boudreau emotional amid rumours of coaching change

    VANCOUVER — Rumours of an imminent change behind the Vancouver Canucks bench haven't escaped current head coach Bruce Boudreau. "I'd be a fool not to say that I don't know what's going on," Boudreau said Friday. "But … you come to work and you realize, you know how great the game is." Tears welled in his eyes as he spoke. Talk of Boudreau's departure have circulated since the beginning of the season when the Canucks (18-23-3) got off to an ugly 0-5-2 start. Boudreau was hired on Dec. 6, 2021 to

  • Canadiens forward Caufield will require season-ending shoulder surgery

    MONTREAL — Cole Caufield's season is over. The Montreal Canadiens announced Saturday the forward will require season-ending surgery on his right shoulder. The club didn't give a specific date for the operation and added it will provide an update on Caufield's recovery period following the procedure. Caufield, 22, had registered 36 points, including 26 goals, in 46 games this season. The Canadiens also placed forward Jonathan Drouin on injured reserve retroactive to Monday while recalling forward

  • Radek Faksa scores twice, 1st-place Stars beat Coyotes 4-0

    DALLAS (AP) — Radek Faksa had his first two-goal game in more than three years, captain Jamie Benn added a power-play goal and the Western Conference-leading Dallas Stars beat the hapless Arizona Coyotes 4-0 on Saturday night. Faksa scored both of his goals on rebounds in the first period, when the Stars went ahead 3-0, and rookie Wyatt Johnson scored his 12th goal in the second period. It was first multipoint game this season for Faksa, who had last scored two goals on Nov. 15, 2019. Jake Oetti

  • Purdy, Lawrence, Jones have memorable NFL playoff debuts

    A trio of NFL playoff quarterback newcomers provided some memorable playoff moments. Brock Purdy, Trevor Lawrence and Daniel Jones all won in their first career starts in the postseason with performances for the history books. This marked the first time since the 2017 season that three QBs won in their first playoff starts in the same postseason. Purdy started the weekend for San Francisco by throwing for 332 yards and three touchdowns and running for another score in a 41-23 victory over Seattl

  • Hyman puts up four points, Oilers down Canucks 4-2 to extend win streak

    VANCOUVER — Zach Hyman had a four-point night and set a new career-high in points Saturday as his surging Edmonton Oilers handed the beleaguered Vancouver Canucks a 4-2 loss. Hyman contributed a goal and three assists for the Oilers (27-18-3), while Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored and added two helpers, and Connor McDavid had one of each. Leon Draisaitl also scored his 28th of the season. Andrei Kuzmenko and J.T. Miller replied for the Canucks (18-25-3), and Quinn Hughes registered two helpers. Stuar

  • Guardians' Naylor: "Baby" gesture not aimed at Yankees

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Josh Naylor's postseason “baby” has grown into something more than he intended. Cleveland's fiery first baseman insists he wasn't taunting New York pitcher Gerrit Cole or the Yankees in last season's playoffs with an emotional home run celebration in Game 4 of the American League Division Series. That's when he rounded first base after connecting, playfully swinging his arms as if rocking a baby and appeared to scream a vulgarity toward Cole. Three months later, Naylor says his

  • Mahomes aims to lead Chiefs to 5th straight AFC title game

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ask any coach or player around the NFL and they are bound to tell you that the speed of the game picks up when the playoffs arrive. There is no longer time to think on the field; decisions more often are made by in-the-moment instincts rather than carefully crafted game plans. Perhaps that is why Patrick Mahomes thrives in the postseason. Whether it be his preponderance of no-look passes, crazy side-arm slings or the myriad other ways that the Kansas City Chiefs quarterba

  • McAvoy, Forbort score in 2nd, Bruins beat Islanders 4-1

    NEW YORK (AP) — Defensemen Charlie McAvoy and Derek Forbort scored in the second period, and the Boston Bruins beat the New York Islanders 4-1 on Wednesday night. Brad Marchand and Trent Frederic also scored for Boston, and Charlie Coyle had two assists. Linus Ullmark had 25 saves in his 100th career win, improving to 24-2-1 on the season. “I couldn't be more happy, its been overwhelming,” Ullmark said of reaching his milestone. “I have a lot of gratitude playing with the boys who work so hard e

  • Canada's World Cup-bound men's basketball team to play Spain, Argentina in friendlies

    TORONTO — Canada's men's basketball team will play exhibition games against Spain and Argentina this summer in preparation for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. The Canadians, who have clinched a World Cup berth and are 10-0 in qualifying, will play host Spain on Aug. 17 and Argentina on Aug. 18 in Granada. Players will gather in Toronto for training camp in early August to begin World Cup preparations. Canada secured its World Cup berth with a 94-56 win over Venezuela on Nov. 11 in Edmonton. Canada conc

  • Trail Blazers broadcaster Bill Schonely dies at 93

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Bill Schonely, the longtime Portland Trail Blazers broadcaster with a distinctive baritone who coined the phrase “Rip City,” died on Saturday. He was 93. Affectionately known as “The Schonz,” Schonely was the team's broadcaster for its inaugural season in 1970 and held the job for some 28 years — including the team's NBA championship run in 1977. He died in Portland with his wife of 31 years, Dottie, by his side, the team said. The cause of death was not released. “The Scho

  • Ex-Coyotes Strome, Kuemper lead Capitals past Arizona 4-0

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper stopped 27 shots and Dylan Strome scored twice to lead the Washington Capitals over the Arizona Coyotes 4-0 Thursday night. Sonny Milano and Tom Wilson each had a goal for the Capitals, who have won nine of their last 10 road games. Arizona has dropped 10 of 11 overall. The Coyotes halted a nine-game losing streak by beating Detroit on Tuesday. Kuemper, who played for the Coyotes from 2017-21, improved to 6-1-3 against his former team. “I really enjoyed my time

  • Andy Murray edges Berrettini in 5 sets at Australian Open

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Metal hip, bloody knee and all, Andy Murray produced his biggest victory in years. Murray built a huge lead, let it disappear completely, then needed to save a match point against Matteo Berrettini — who is nearly a full decade younger and ranked more than 50 places higher — before managing to pull out a 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-7 (7), 7-6 (10-6) triumph across more than 4 1/2 hours on Tuesday in the Australian Open’s first round. This was three-time major champion Murray’s f

  • Canucks players in 'tough situation' with Bruce Boudreau stuck in limbo

    Bruce Boudreau was visibly emotional as Canucks fans serenaded him with "Bruce, there it is" chants on Friday.

  • Golden Knights dominate Capitals from beginning in 6-2 win

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Paul Cotter scored twice and the Vegas Golden Knights finally off to a good start, easily beating the Washington Capitals 6-2 on Saturday night to end a three-game losing streak. Washington captain Alex Ovechkin didn't play because of a lower-body injury and is listed by the Capitals as day to day. He leads the team with 30 goals and 52 points. Even if Ovechkin had been on the ice, the Capitals might have had trouble against the Knights, who had looked anything but sharp in losi

  • Braves' Grissom puts in extra work for shortstop competition

    ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves' commitment to giving Vaughn Grissom a chance to win the starting job at shortstop can't be questioned. First, the Braves, who must replace Dansby Swanson, scheduled Grissom for three offseason visits with third base coach Ron Washington for intense fielding drills, each lasting at least one week. On Saturday, manager Brian Snitker said he hasn't even considered giving Grissom the chance to compete for playing time in left field this spring. Snitker and the Brav

  • Predators forward McCarron reinstated by NHL/NHLPA assistance program

    TORONTO — Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron has been returned to available status after receiving care from the NHL and NHL Players' Association's player assistance program. McCarron entered the program on Dec. 11 for an unspecified reason. The NHL and NHLPA started the player assistance program in 1996, giving players access to a confidential phone line and counsellors in each city in the league. The jointly funded group assists players and their families with mental health, substanc

  • Karlsson has 4 points to reach 60, Sharks rally past Stars

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson had a goal and three assists to reach 60 points this season, and the San Jose Sharks rallied past the Dallas Stars 5-3 on Wednesday night. San Jose stormed back from 3-0 down in the second period with goals from Steven Lorentz, Nick Bonino and Timo Meier. Logan Couture also scored for the Sharks, and James Reimer made 32 saves in his 200th career win. “Honestly, I’d forgotten about it," Reimer said. "I forgot about it for probably a week and a half or howeve

  • Damar Hamlin gets call of support from New York Gov. Hochul

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin gained support from New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday. The two spoke by phone, with Hochul posting a note on her Twitter account referring to Hamlin as “an inspiration.” Hochul added that she let him know “the hopes and prayers of 20 million New Yorkers have been with him throughout his recovery,” and closed the message with #LoveForDamar. Hamlin, who is from the Pittsburgh area, replied by writing it was good meeting Hochul and he

  • Calgary Stampeders re-sign Canadian linebacker Cameron Judge

    CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders re-signed Canadian linebacker Cameron Judge to a two-year contract Thursday. Judge, Calgary's nominee for the CFL's top Canadian award last season, was eligible to become a free agent Feb. 14. "Cameron Judge makes our team better,' Calgary head coach/GM Dave Dickenson said in a statement. "We're excited to keep him in Calgary and look forward to watching him continue to excel as a Stampeder." Judge led the CFL in fumble recoveries (five) and posted a team-high 78

  • In Paris, Bulls and Pistons enjoy sights, culture and opera

    PARIS (AP) — Detroit guard Rodney McGruder had never experienced anything like this. He walked into the foyer of the Paris Opera House, then stopped and looked up to stare in silence at artwork dating back to the 19th century. Finally, he spoke. “This is something else,” McGruder said. “This is incredible.” Such was precisely the reaction that the Pistons wanted their players to have on this trip. The Pistons and Chicago Bulls are facing off in Paris on Thursday night, though this journey — acro