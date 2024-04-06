Saturday's gossip: Osimhen, Dovbyk, Savio, Sancho, Amorim, James

[Getty Images]

Paris St-Germain are willing to pay Victor Osimhen's reported £111.5m release clause to sign the Nigeria striker, 25, from Napoli this summer. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian)

Chelsea are continuing to scout alternative striker options to Osimhen, with Girona's Ukraine international Artem Dovbyk, 26, on the club's radar. (GiveMeSport)

Manchester United are planning for next season with Erik ten Hag as the club's manager partly because of a lack of interested alternatives. (i news)

Meanwhile, Manchester United's demands for a £34m fee for Jadon Sancho could scupper the 24-year-old England winger's wish to make his loan return to Borussia Dortmund permanent. (Sky Sport - in German)

Manchester City have agreed a deal to sign Troyes' 19-year-old Brazilian winger Savio, who is on loan at Girona. (Football Insider)

Liverpool's reported Portuguese managerial target Ruben Amorim, 39, has admitted he "cannot guarantee" he will still be Sporting Lisbon boss next season. (ESPN)

Amorim has a £12.8m release clause at Sporting this summer, which drops to £8.5m in 2025. (Sun)

Chelsea will not consider offers for England right-back Reece James, 24, this summer despite reports linking the 24-year-old with a move to Paris St-Germain or Real Madrid. (Football Insider)

Manager Eddie Howe has outlined his determination to keep Bruno Guimaraes at Newcastle "as long as he can" as the Magpies prepare to fend off interest in the Brazil midfielder, 26, from Paris St-Germain. (Mirror)

Tottenham are weighing up a swoop for Leicester City midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, 25, who could be allowed to leave for £25m if the Foxes fail to win promotion back to the Premier League. (Talksport)

Unwanted Barcelona forward Ansu Fati, 21, will not return to Brighton, where he is currently on loan, next season - but Wolves, Sevilla and Valencia are all considering a loan move for the Spain striker. (Sport - in Spanish)

Burnley have agreed a deal to sign Netherlands Under-21 right-back Shurandy Sambo in the summer once the 22-year-old's PSV Eindhoven contract has ended. (Fabrizio Romano)

Everton manager Sean Dyche insists the overspending at the club which has resulted in one points deduction, and could result in another, "wouldn't have happened on my watch". (Guardian)

Manchester City's Portugal full-back Joao Cancelo, 29, only wants to play for Barcelona next season despite interest from other clubs. (Sport - in Spanish)

Wolves boss Gary O'Neil says he is "happy" at the Molineux club and has no plans to leave, despite having aired some frustrations at his lack of squad depth. (Express & Star)

Manchester United are growing in confidence that they can agree a compensation fee of about £10m with Newcastle United to appoint Dan Ashworth as their sporting director before the summer transfer window opens. (Teamtalk)