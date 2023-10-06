Saturday's gossip: Haaland, Messi, Osimhen, Crouch, Townsend, Mitchell

Manchester City and Norway striker Erling Haaland

Manchester City are aware Norway striker Erling Haaland has ambitions to play for Real Madrid but want to start talks about extending his contract, with the 23-year-old's current deal running until June 2027. (ESPN)

Barcelona are contemplating a move to bring Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 36, back to his boyhood team on loan in January if Inter Miami fail to reach the MLS play-offs. (Sport, via Mail)

Chelsea are waiting to see if Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen signs a new contract with Napoli, with the 24-year-old and his representative yet to make a decision whether to stay at the Italian club. (90 Min)

Brentford are considering making a move for Southampton midfielder Carlos Alcaraz in January, with the Bees having been beaten to the 20-year-old Argentine's signing when he joined the south coast club in January. (Standard)

League One side Burton Albion have released a cryptic post teasing a possible return to football for 38-year-old former Liverpool, Tottenham and England striker Peter Crouch. (Mail)

German World Cup winner Jerome Boateng, 35, is without a club after failing to earn a contract with his former side Bayern Munich. (Sun)

Former Tottenham, Crystal Palace and England winger Andros Townsend, 32, is on trial at Luton Town and is close to winning a contract with the Premier League newcomers. (Express)

Former Swansea and Leeds United manager Garry Monk is a shock name linked to replace Andrea Pirlo at Sampdoria. (SampNews24, via Sun)

Brighton are planning to open talks with English striker Danny Welbeck, 32, about a new contract with the south coast club. (Football Insider)

Crystal Palace defender Tyrick Mitchell, 24, is seriously considering switching his international allegiance from England to Jamaica. (Mail)

Bradford City have targeted Steve Thompson and Neil Redfearn in their search for a new manager to replace Mark Hughes. (Star)