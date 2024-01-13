Saturday's Gossip: Guimaraes, Todibo, Kusi-Asare, Vermeeren, Henderson, Gallagher

Bruno Guimaraes

Newcastle are prepared to let Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, 26, join Barcelona or Real Madrid for less than his £100m release clause this summer. (Football Transfers)

Manchester United are interested in France international centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo, 24, but will have to pay Nice around £52m to sign him. (Caught Offside)

Manchester United and Chelsea are interested in 16-year-old Swedish striker Jonah Kusi-Asare who plays for AIK, but Bayern Munich are also interested. (HITC)

Meanwhile, Manchester United are laying the groundwork for a summer move for 18-year-old Belgium midfielder Arthur Vermeeren from Royal Antwerp. (Football Insider)

Juventus have spoken to England midfielder Jordan Henderson, 33, about a loan move from Al-Ettifaq. (Gianluca Di Marzio - in Italian)

Ajax are also making a major push to sign Henderson with the England international set for talks with his Saudi Arabian club over the weekend. (Standard)

Chelsea's England midfielder Cole Palmer, 21, asked his former club Manchester City's boss Pep Guardiola to leave on loan in the summer, but was told he could either stay or would be sold. (Mail)

Chelsea will not allow England midfielder Conor Gallagher, 23, to leave this month amid interest from Tottenham. (Sun)

Spurs are considering recalling French midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, 27, from his loan from Galatasaray because of the uncertainty around Gallagher. (Football Transfers)

It would require "ridiculous money" for Brazilian midfielder Joao Gomes, 22, to leave Wolves in January with Tottenham reportedly interested. (Mirror)

Napoli have made a bid to sign Bournemouth and Ivory Coast midfielder Hamed Traore, 23, on loan. (Fabrizio Romano)

Talks have been held with former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer over the Norwegian becoming Sweden national team manager. (Fotboll Skanalen - in Swedish)

Luton Town are interested in League One side Reading's English defenders Tom Holmes, 23, and Nelson Abbey, 20. (Mail)

Boss Steven Gerrard wants to bring Chelsea's 24-year-old French defender Malang Sarr to Al-Ettifaq in the January transfer window. (Football London)

