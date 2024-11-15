Saturday's gossip: Guardiola decides Man City future

Pep Guardiola makes a decision over his Manchester City future, Manchester United want a Germany international and two London teams want a Brazil international.

Pep Guardiola, 53, has reached an agreement in principle over a one-year extension at Manchester City. (Football Insider)

Manchester United will face competition from Union Berlin to sign Germany midfielder Leon Goretzka, 29, who is frustrated with his situation at Bayern Munich. (Teamtalk)

Ruud van Nistelrooy has applied for the vacant Coventry City managerial job after leaving his role as Manchester United assistant boss. (Talksport)

Fulham have joined London rivals Brentford in chasing Botafogo and Brazil striker Igor Jesus, 23. Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest are also interested. (TBR)

Juventus are weighing up January moves for the likes of Fulham and Denmark centre-back Joachim Andersen, 28, and Chelsea and France defender Benoit Badiashile, 23. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

West Ham are closely monitoring Brighton right-back Tariq Lamptey, 24, and are well placed to beat Everton in the race to sign the Ghana international next summer on a free transfer. (Football Insider)

Tottenham are also exploring a move for Lamptey in a bid to bolster Ange Postecoglou’s defence in the January transfer window. (Teamtalk)

Barcelona are interested in Napoli and Georgia winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. The 23-year-old is valued at £67m. (Repubblica, in Italian - subscription needed)

Germany defender Mats Hummels, 35, might retire if he does not secure a move from Roma in January. (Sky, in German)

Manchester United believe they may need to make a decision on whether to move for Rosenborg's Sverre Nypan soon to avoid being beaten to the 17-year-old Norwegian midfielder's signature. (Givemesport)

Bayern Munich are considering signing Lille and Canada forward Jonathan David. The 24-year-old is out of contract next summer and does not plan to sign a new deal. (Sky, in German)

Bayern Munich and Canada full-back Alphonso Davies, 24, knows Real Madrid are willing to accept his conditions and a pre-contract agreement is waiting on 2 January. (Marca)