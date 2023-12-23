Saturday's gossip: En-Nesyri, Guirassy, Gallagher, Hojbjerg, Werner, Diomande, Gyokeres

Youssef En-Nesyri

Manchester United are weighing up a move for Sevilla and Morocco striker Youssef En-Nesyri, 26, because another target, Stuttgart's 27-year-old Guinea international Serhou Guirassy, prefers a switch to Tottenham. (Sun)

Tottenham could offer Denmark midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, 28, to Chelsea as part of a deal to sign their England international Conor Gallagher, 23. (Sky Sports)

Aston Villa want Germany forward Timo Werner, 27, on loan from RB Leipzig as they look to strengthen their attacking options. (Football Insider)

Chelsea have approached Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon about the possibility of signing their Ivory Coast defender Ousmane Diomande, 20, and Sweden striker Viktor Gyokeres, 25, in January. (Evening Standard)

Arsenal are interested Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi but the 24-year-old Spain international is reluctant to switch clubs in January. (Football.London)

Former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is close to being appointed as the new boss of Turkish top-flight side Besiktas. (NTV Spor, via Goal)

Manchester United and Netherlands midfielder Donny van de Beek, 26, will join Eintracht Frankfurt on loan in January and the deal includes an €11m (£9.5m) plus add-ons option to make the switch permanent. (Athletic - subscription required)

Inter Milan are preparing an offer for Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley - a loan in January with an obligation to buy at the end of the season - but Aston Villa and West Ham are also keen on the 23-year-old England-born Denmark international. (Sky Sports)

Sunderland midfielder Pierre Ekwah, 21, is attracting attention from Crystal Palace, Fulham and Nottingham Forest, but the Black Cats are keen to keep the Frenchman as they target the Championship play-offs. (Evening Standard)

Luton Town are considering cutting short the season-long loan of Arsenal and Belgium midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga, 24, in order to reinforce other positions. (Teamtalk)

European Super League organisers are still hopeful of persuading Premier League clubs to sign up to their new proposals despite several sides publicly distancing themselves from the latest plans. (The i)

Everton are considering a move for Burnley's 28-year-old English midfielder Josh Brownhill in January. (Football Transfers)

Fulham have agreed a deal with Fluminense for midfielder Andre and it is now up to the 22-year-old Brazil international to decide whether he wants to move to Craven Cottage. (Football Insider)

Sevilla are considering a January loan move for Bournemouth's Ivory Coast midfielder Hamed Traore, 23. (AS - in Spanish)