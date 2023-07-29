Saturday's gossip: Raya, Mane, Kane, Lukaku, Olise, Amrabat, Van de Beek, Dembele

David Raya

Bayern Munich have opened talks with Brentford over a deal for their 27-year-old Spain goalkeeper David Raya, with the German champions' Switzerland keeper Yann Sommer, 34, discussing a move to Inter Milan. (Sky Sports)

Bayern have also accepted a bid from Al-Nassr for 31-year-old Senegal forward Sadio Mane. (Fabrizio Romano)

Tottenham have rescheduled a meeting with Bayern officials for Monday to discuss the potential sale of England forward Harry Kane, 30, after planned talks for Friday were cancelled. (Mail)

Spurs are going to use their talks with Bayern over Kane to discuss their interest in the German club's 18-year-old French forward Mathys Tel. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Chelsea have rejected Juventus' loan approach for Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, 30, because they want to sell him permanently. (Tuttosport - in Italian)

Chelsea are interested in three attacking midfielders - Crystal Palace's France Under-21 international Michael Olise, 21, Lyon's French 19-year-old Rayan Cherki and Ajax's 22-year-old Ghana international Mohammed Kudus. (Football London)

Manchester United may move for Fiorentina and Morocco's Sofyan Amrabat, 26, or another defensive midfielder towards the end of the transfer window should the club raise enough finance from player sales. (Guardian)

Real Sociedad are in talks over signing Donny van de Beek on loan from Manchester United with an option to buy the Netherlands midfielder, 26. (Marca - in Spanish)

Paris St-Germain are set to complete a surprise deal to sign France winger Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona. The 26-year-old has a £42.8m release clause which ends on Monday. (ESPN)

Newcastle United have sold French winger Allan Saint-Maximin, 26, to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli for £30m. (Mail)

Manchester United are open to letting England goalkeeper Dean Henderson, 26, join Nottingham Forest on loan with an obligation to buy - so long as they get the fee by January. (Manchester Evening News)

Real Madrid are considering a move for Getafe goalkeeper David Soria while Crystal Palace and Forest are also interested in the 30-year-old Spaniard. (AS - in Spanish)

Aston Villa will not be signing Sporting Lisbon's Portugal winger Pedro Goncalves, 25, because their maximum offer of £38.6m was £30m short of Sporting's asking price. (Record - in Portuguese)

Galatasaray are interested in Manchester United's Brazil midfielder Fred, 30, but there is a gap in his valuation between the two clubs. (Sky Sports)

England forward Mason Greenwood, 21, could still have a future at Manchester United after the club's main sponsor approved his return to action. (Sun)

Nottingham Forest have rejected a club-record £35m bid from Brentford for their Wales forward Brennan Johnson, 22. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Netherlands defender Nathan Ake, 28, is set to sign a four-year contract extension at Manchester City. (Athletic - subscription required)

Manager Roberto de Zerbi says Brighton will sign "another big player" if Moises Caicedo leaves the club this summer, with Chelsea having already had approaches turned down for the Ecuador midfielder, 21. (Mail)

Newcastle United, West Ham United, Aston Villa, Paris St-Germain and Napoli have all approached Nice about Jean-Clair Todibo but the France centre-back, 23, is in no hurry to leave. (Nice-Matin - in French)

Tyler Adams, 24, has a relegation release clause of about £20m in his Leeds United contract, with Aston Villa and West Ham linked with the United States midfielder. (Athletic - subscription required)