Saturday's gossip column: Phillips, Ekitike, Guirassy, Calvert-Lewin, Branthwaite, Eriksen, Gundogan

Gossip graphic with Kalvin Phillips

Newcastle will make loan moves for Manchester City's 27-year-old England midfielder Kalvin Phillips and Paris St-Germain's French striker Hugo Ekitike, 21, in January. (Times - subscription required)

Eddie Howe's side also have an interest in Stuttgart and Guinea forward Serhou Guirassy, 27, and Everton and England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, 26. (Teamtalk)

Brentford have no intention of selling England striker Ivan Toney, 27, in January despite strong interest from Arsenal and Chelsea. (Mirror)

Manchester United have made Everton's England Under-21 defender Jarrad Branthwaite, 21, their prime defensive target in 2024. (Teamtalk)

Clubs in the Saudi Pro League are considering a £17m move for Manchester United and Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen, 31, in January. (Caught Offside)

Leeds United are in talks with English midfielder Archie Gray, and are set to reject any interest in the 17-year-old during the January transfer window with Liverpool, Everton and Crystal Palace among those thought to be interested. (Football Insider)

Real Madrid are set to offer boss Carlos Ancelotti, 64, a new contract in an attempt to keep him at the club amid interest from Brazil. (90min)

Barcelona boss Xavi has rejected claims that Germany midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, 33, will leave the club for Saudi Arabia in January. (Goal.com)

Bayern Munich have moved ahead of Manchester United and Chelsea in the race for Schalke and Germany's Assan Ouedraogo, 17. (Teamtalk)

AC Milan are considering a move for Manchester City and Brazil right-back Yan Couto, 21, who is on loan at La Liga side Girona. (Calciomercato)

Argentina striker Lautaro Martinez, 26, is also expecting to be offered a new deal by Inter Milan, after turning down interest from the Saudi Pro League last summer. (Tuttosport via Football Italia)

Manchester City's England Under-17 forward Joel Ndala, 17, is attracting interest from Premier League and European clubs, both for loans and permanent transfers. (Athletic - subscription required)

Story continues