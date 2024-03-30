Saturday's gossip: Amorim, Rangnick, De Zerbi, Nagelsmann, Cancelo, Bremer, Onana

[BBC]

Liverpool's favoured target to replace Jurgen Klopp as their next manager is Sporting Lisbon's Portuguese boss Ruben Amorim, after Xabi Alonso announced he was staying at Bayer Leverkusen. (Liverpool Echo)

Amorim, 39, has a release clause of £12.8m (15m euros) which kicks in at the end of the season. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Bayern Munich, who also coveted Spaniard Alonso, have a new first choice in Austria manager Ralf Rangnick, 65, who was previously interim boss at Manchester United. (Kicker - in German)

Bayern are also interested in Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi and Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann, who was only sacked by the Bundesliga champions last year. (Florian Plettenberg)

Graham Potter is a candidate to take over at Borussia Dortmund one year on from his sacking by Chelsea. (HITC Football)

Real Madrid are monitoring Liverpool and England right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold's situation as the 25-year-old approaches the final 12 months of his contract. (90min)

Liverpool are interested in Eintracht Frankfurt and Egypt winger Omar Marmoush, 25, should his international team-mate Mohamed Salah, 31, leave Anfield this summer. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Barcelona could struggle to hold on to 29-year-old Portugal full-back Joao Cancelo, who is on loan from Manchester City, beyond the end of the season. The Spanish giants can only afford another loan deal but City want to sell and Saudi club Al-Hilal are interested. (Sport - in Spanish)

Manchester United could trigger a 60m euros (£51.3m) release clause to sign Brazil defender Gleison Bremer, 27, from Juventus. (Repubblica - in Italian)

Belgium midfielder Amadou Onana, 22, will be sold this summer for a significant transfer fee if Everton are relegated from the Premier League. (Football Insider)

Tottenham plan to accept an offer for 28-year-old Denmark midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg this summer. (Football Insider)

Aston Villa and Brighton are both "very keen" on signing Leeds United's Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville, 22, this summer. (Football Insider)

Barcelona's hopes of signing 16-year-old Palmeiras winger Messinho are growing, but Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Paris St-Germain have also been linked with the Brazilian. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)