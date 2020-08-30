Saturday's Games

NHL Playoffs

Eastern Conference Semifinals at Toronto

Tampa Bay 3 Boston 1

(Lightning lead series 3-1)

N.Y. Islanders 3 Philadelphia 1

(Islanders lead series 2-1)

Western Conference Semifinals at Edmonton

Vegas 3 Vancouver 0

(Golden Knights lead series 2-1)

---

NBA Playoffs

Eastern Conference Quarterfinals

Milwaukee 118 Orlando 104

(Bucks win series 4-1)

Western Conference Quarterfinals

Houston 114 Oklahoma City 80

(Rockets lead series 3-2)

L.A. Lakers 131 Portland 122

(Lakers win series 4-1)

---

MLB

American League

Detroit 8 Minnesota 2, 1st game

Detroit 4 Minnesota 2, 2nd game

Kansas City 9 Chicago White Sox 6

Houston 4 Oakland 2, 1st game

Houston 6 Oakland 3, 2nd game

Toronto 5 Baltimore 0

L.A. Angels 16 Seattle 3

National League

Philadelphia 4 Atlanta 1

Cincinnati 6 Chicago Cubs 5, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 3 Cincinnati 0, 2nd game

Milwaukee 7 Pittsburgh 6

Colorado 4 San Diego 3

San Francisco 5 Arizona 2

Interleague

N.Y. Yankees 2 N.Y. Mets 1

Cleveland 2 St. Louis 1 (12 innings)

Tampa Bay 4 Miami 0

L.A. Dodgers 7 Texas 4

Boston 5 Washington 3

---

MLS

Orlando City 3 Atlanta 1

Philadelphia 4 D.C. United 1

New York City FC 3 Chicago 1

Columbus 0 Cincinnati 0

New York 1 New England 1

FC Dallas 3 Minnesota 1

Sporting Kansas City 1 Colorado 1

LA Galaxy 3 San Jose 2

Real Salt Lake 4 Portland 4

---

