These are Saturday’s winning Powerball numbers for $1.4 billion, third-highest jackpot for game

A lot of money is on the line — $1.4 billion — in the third-highest jackpot in Powerball history, the numbers for which were drawn Saturday night.

The winning numbers, drawn Saturday, Oct. 7, were 47, 54, 57, 60 and 65; the Powerball was 19. The Power Play, a bonus multiplier for most tickets sold across the nation, was 3x.

No one ticket has matched all six numbers in the multistate lottery for nearly three months, and the jackpot has grown after 33 consecutive drawings without a grand-prize winner.

The last Powerball jackpot, where all six numbers were matched, came July 19 when a ticket was sold in Los Angeles worth $1.08 billion. In the most-recent drawing, two tickets in California matched five numbers without the Powerball good for $1.2 million. They were sold in Elk Grove and Vacaville.

The odds of hitting the grand prize jackpot are one in 292.2 million. The odds for the lowest prize, $4 for matching the red Powerball, are one in 38.32.

The estimated $1.423 billion jackpot Saturday night is estimated to be worth $643.7 million in cash if taken in a lump sum, according to California Lottery officials.

That lump sum would be less after taxes — lottery officials withhold 25% with the winner responsible for the rest to the IRS. Most states also tax state winnings, though 15 states including California, Florida and Texas do not.

If someone’s ticket matches the lucky numbers, Monday’s drawing will reset to $20 million. If no one wins, the jackpot will continue to climb but likely won’t surpass the game’s all-time jackpot of $2.2 billion. That ticket was purchased in November 2022 from a gas station in Pasadena. The second-highest jackpot was for a January 2016 drawing in which three tickets — one in California, one in Florida and one in Tennessee — split the prize of $1.586 billion.

Saturday’s jackpot, while as astronomical as the odds, is just the fourth-highest jackpot in U.S. history.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C.; Puerto Rico; and the U.S. Virgin Islands.