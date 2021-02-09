Saturday vote still a go — for now

Elections NL is not ready to pull the plug on Saturday’s provincial vote, but Newfoundland and Labrador’s chief electoral officer says he’s still monitoring the situation after a day that included 11 new cases in the St. John’s metro area and the imposition of new restrictions on group care homes.

Bruce Chaulk said he has relied on advice from the province’s chief medical officer of health so far, and will take his cue from her.

“It’s sort of a fluid sort of thing,” he told The Telegram Monday. “We’re listening to what Dr. (Janice) Fitzgerald has to say as much as anyone else does.”

Fitzgerald shut down group sporting and artistic activities in the region Monday after reporting 11 new cases on top of eight previous cases in the Eastern Health district.

She also tightened restrictions on long-term and personal care homes.

Several of the cases are related to Mount Pearl Senior High, which is closed indefinitely while authorities assess the situation.

During Monday’s COVID-19 briefing, Fitzgerald said she advises against any get-out-the-vote efforts on election day.

“At this point, we would not recommend that people be driving in cars with people who are not in their bubble,” she said.

“It’s unfortunate, because I know a lot of people do rely on that means of transportation to get them to the polls.”

She said several hundred people are also in quarantine in the region, although it’s not clear how many of them are required to isolate for a full 14 days.

Despite the possible disenfranchisement of hundreds of voters, Chaulk said he’s not going to take any drastic steps just yet.

The Elections Act gives Chaulk broad authority to halt or delay the election in whole or in part.

“The rest of the election might very well go ahead with one district or two districts being stopped,” he said, adding that it has happened before. “It depends literally on what we have going on.”

The rest of the votes would still be counted and made public.

Meanwhile, reaction was swift to Monday’s news, with other party leaders pointing the finger at Liberal Leader Andrew Furey for calling the Feb. 13 election in the first place.

Story continues

“On Day 1 of this election, we had strong criticisms for the Liberals for the timing of the call,” NDP Leader Alison Coffin said. “There was no need to call a mid-winter pandemic election. We could under the letter of the law have waited until August.”

Progressive Conservative Leader Ches Crosbie and Mount Pearl North candidate Jim Lester released a list of 14 questions for Furey, covering everything from election timing to laptops in schools.

“Andrew Furey called this election to advance the interests of the Liberal party and now the people of Newfoundland and Labrador are living with the consequences,” said Crosbie. “Andrew Furey must be straight with the voters today.”

Lester said people are worried about the election.

“It didn’t have to be this way, but the Liberals rushed into this unnecessary election because they’re desperate for a majority,” he said. “Andrew Furey needs to own up for this bad decision and answer our questions right now.”

For his part, Furey said uncertainty was always a concern in calling the election, but that other provinces such as Saskatchewan and B.C. had far worse epidemiology when they called their elections last year.

“We made that decision at the time based on low numbers, and let’s be clear, we still have today relatively low numbers,” he said.

Furey added that Elections NL is solely responsible for any decisions regarding how the election should proceed.

“Mr. Chaulk runs elections. I don’t run elections,” he said. “And he had given us assurance that the COVID scenario election was one that was do-able.”

Peter Jackson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Telegram