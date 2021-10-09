Saturday’s storms could bring hail and tornadoes to South Florida. Expect flooding, too.

Meteorologists weren’t kidding when they warned earlier that Saturday would be a soaker in South Florida from the combined effects of a minor disturbance in the Atlantic and the timing of king tide.

Saturday morning, with roads still wet from a late-night thunderstorm, brought a new coastal flooding alert for parts of Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties from 8:20 a.m. Saturday to 2 p.m. Sunday.

Blame some of this on the king tide that could bring minor saltwater flooding of low-lying lots, parks and roadways near the coast, according to the National Weather Service in Miami. “Some storm drains will overflow and some seawalls and docks will be overtopped. Boaters can expect less clearance under fixed bridges,” meteorologists said. The coastal flooding statement applies to the Florida Keys, too.

Oct 9 @ 6 AM - Strong storms are possible today including the threats of frequent to excessive lightning, urban flooding from heavy rainfall, and strong to locally damaging winds. Stay weather aware today! #flwx pic.twitter.com/NVadtzxu5Q — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) October 9, 2021

But are you even going to want to be out there on the water Saturday?

This afternoon promises the likelihood of “strong to severe” storms, with possible tornado activity along the east coast, lots of lightning, gusty damaging winds and nickel-sized hail with some of the stronger thunderstorms, according to a hazardous weather outlook.

All of that could add to the flooding chances and lousy boating conditions.

Storm chances are 70%, with elevated rip current risks along South Florida beaches. The worst of these potential storms should ease by 8 p.m. Saturday, when storm chances dip to 30% before inching up to 50% Sunday.

Key West should be a little better where the storm chances top out at 50% Saturday.

Monday’s Columbus Day opens nicely under mostly clear skies and a high in the mid-80s. Expect some afternoon showers and thunderstorms, though.

WHAT TO EXPECT- Strong storms are possible today and they could produce dangerous lightning, street flooding from the heavy rainfall and gusty winds. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/IkYGZCGo68 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 9, 2021

What the hurricane center is watching

There’s a well-defined, though non-tropical, low pressure system in the waters about 200 miles southeast of Morehead City and Wilmington, North Carolina. Environmental conditions are conducive to let this disturbance gain some subtropical characteristics through early Sunday, the National Hurricane Center’s specialist Stacy Stewart wrote in his 8 a.m. Saturday report.

But by late Sunday and early Monday, further development is not as likely as the low is forecast to move slowly northwestward during the next day or so as it approaches North Carolina’s coast Saturday night and early Sunday.

Whether it develops or not — 40% now and through five days — locally heavy rains and gusty winds are expected over southeastern and eastern portions of North Carolina this weekend.

An Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft is scheduled to investigate the low Saturday afternoon.