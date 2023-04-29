Saturday’s Royals game was wild and came down to the final inning. Here’s how KC won

The Kansas City Royals certainly don’t make it easy on themselves.

Down to the final out of the last inning.

Royals closer Scott Barlow did just enough to earn three outs and strand two Minnesota Twins runners as the Royals won 3-2 on Saturday at Target Field. It was KC’s first victory against the Twins in six attempts.

The game was played to a stalemate for the much of the afternoon. The Royals (7-21) rallied in the 9th inning, with the score tied 2-2 and runners on second and third.

Twins closer Jhoan Duran threw a wild pitch and the runner on third — Edward Olivares — capitalized. That sequence became the game winning KC run.

After struggling in his last start, Royals pitcher Brad Keller got back on track Saturday. He pitched 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one run. The righty threw 92 pitches, 49 for strikes, and walked five batters.

The only run Keller gave up came on a wild pitch in the fourth inning.

After an impressive offensive output on Friday, the Royals’ bats struggled against Twins’ star Bailey Ober. Ober came into the game with a 1.59 ERA — a number that was backed up by his play in Saturday’s game.

Ober exited after 5 2/3 innings, giving up one run and striking out six. He threw 86 pitches, 46 for strikes, and walked two.

Nicky Lopez got the Royals on the scoreboard in the fifth inning with a single that drove in Olivares from second base. The Twins took a 2-1 lead in the seventh inning with a solo homer by Byron Buxton.

In the top of the eighth, Salvador Perez singled to score Bobby Witt Jr. and tie the score once again.

Nick Pratto continues to impress

After getting promoted to the show on Friday, Pratto has had quite a showing at the plate.

Pratto went 3-for-5 on Friday and then continued his hot streak on Saturday. The outfielder went 2-for-3 at the plate and drew a walk.

Umpires review a call early

In the first inning, the Twins’ Jorge Polanco hit a deep ball to right that looked close to being a home run, but instead, Polanco was tagged out at second.

After some confusion, the umpires turned to instant reply.

Jorge Polanco thought this ball went out pic.twitter.com/9Y9CRj5rUu — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 29, 2023

They ruled that the ball was in play and that Polanco was out, which ended the inning.

Up next: The Royals complete their four-game series against the Twins at 1:10 p.m. Central on Sunday. Brady Singer will face Minnesota’s Sonny Gray.