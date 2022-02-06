Saturday’s Rewind: Combine Academy takes down Huntington Prep; Mikey Williams doesn’t play

Nationally ranked Combine Academy beat Huntington Prep in the featured game in the first day of the Charlotte Court XIV Classic at Northside Christian.

The tournament brought together many regional and national powers for a two-day event at Northside Christian. One of the scheduled featured performers was Vertical Academy’s Mikey Williams. Williams didn’t play for Vertical Saturday. There was no official reason released.

The tournament concludes Sunday at Northside Christian.

As for Combine Academy Saturday, the Goats beat Huntington Prep 73-56, running away to an easy win.

Illinois recruit Jaden Epps had 20 points, four rebounds and three assists in the win. Virginia Tech recruit MJ Collins had 10 points and fellow Virginia Tech recruit Patrick Wessler had 12 points and seven rebounds. Senior AJ Smith added 15 points and five rebounds for Combine.

In the other games, Winston-Salem Christian beat LaMelo Ball’s 1 of 1 Academy 71-59, Liberty Heights beat Lake Norman Christian 68-55 and Arizona Compass beat Vertical Academy without Williams 83-58.

Tim Hall Jr (17 points) and Trey Parker (13) led Vertical.

SUNDAY’S SCHEDULE AT NORTHSIDE CHRISTIAN

Liberty Heights National vs. NC GBB National, 3

Huntington Prep vs. 1 of 1 Academy, 4:30

Combine Academy vs. Vertical Academy, 6

AZ Compass vs. Moravian Prep, 7:30

PHOTOS: Combine Academy vs. Huntington Prep

PHOTOS: Vertical Academy vs. AZ Compass

Saturday’s #BIG5 Top Performers

Jermayne Brewton, Carolina International: 21 points, five assists, five steals, two rebounds in an 86-82 win over Queens Grant.

Cassidy Geddes, Newton-Conover: game-high 34 points in a 47-45 win over East Burke.

Kirsten Lewis-Williams, Lake Norman girls: game-high 27 points in a 64-61 win over Hickory Ridge.

Jayden Epps, Combine Academy: In a 73-56 win over Huntington Prep 73-56, Illinois recruit had 20 points, four rebounds and three assists in the win.

Cade Tyson, Carmel Christian: game-high 33 points in a 62-51 win over Charlotte Christian.

Story continues

Saturday’s Basketball Boxscores

CARMEL CHRISTIAN 62, CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 51

Carmel: 16 10 7 29 -- 62

CharChr: 6 18 9 18 -- 51

Carmel: Cade Tyson 33, Arias 4, Bean 6, N. Howard 5, Threatt 6, Krawczyk 2, Siler 6

CharChr: Micah Gilbert 15, Bryce Cash 12, John Lash 10, Nicholson 4, King 2, Preston 6, Stevens 2

CENTRAL CABARRUS 90, SOUTH ROWAN 33

SOUTH ROWAN 8 5 8 12 -- 33

CENTRAL CABARRUS 30 29 19 12 -- 90

SOUTH ROWAN 33 – E. Anderson 3, J. Moore 5, R. Gould 6, G. Pocyck 2, J. Ritchie 13, C. Carey 4

CENTRAL CABARRUS 95 – Jaiden Thompson 15, Chase Daniel 14, Carson Daniel 7, Gavin Bullock 15, Adriel Miller 7, Jay’ Kwon Diaz-Cruz 9, M. Murray 5, E. Ford 3, C. Johnson 9, J. Baker 6

Notable: Central Cabarrus is averaging 83.47 points per game while giving up 47.14 points per game for a plus 36.33 margin. Central is averaging 20.9 steals per game and 20.7 assists per game. Central has clinched the #1 seed for the SPC Tournament and back-to-back SPC Regular Season Championships.

Records: Central Cabarrus 21-0/11-0 South Rowan 0-20/0-11

COX MILL GIRLS 58, AL BROWN 30

ALB: 8 10 5 7 - 30

CM: 6 15 24 13 - 58

ALB: Faulkner 6, Flood 5, Green 6, Estela 4, Yow 6, David 3

CM: Campbell 2, Bellamy 2, Hines 1, Lewis 14, Gallegos 6, Axce 2, Farrell 10, Fox 4, Perry 14, Ganda 3

FREEDOM GIRLS 57, HIBRITEN 27

Hibriten 3 19 1 4 - 27

Freedom 12 19 14 12 - 57

Hibriten 27 - Zoey Walker 12, Poarch 3, Story 6, Oliver 1, Brown 5, Boggs, Manuel, Wike, Kardol.

Freedom 57 - Christena Rhone 13, Peyton Caldwell 13, Stevee McGee 10, Demiter 6, Walker 4, Gladden 3, King 8, Ollis, Turner, Whisnant.

LAKE NORMAN GIRLS 64, HICKORY RIDGE 61

Lake Norman 13. 14. 14. 23 -- 64

Hickory Ridge. 13. 12. 18. 18 -- 61

LAKE NORMAN 64 -- Lewis Williams 27, Saunders 13, Wadkovsky 10, Buoniconti 5, Sirianni 4, Marks 3, Shehan 2.

HICKORY RIDGE 61 -- Lewis 16, Walters 15, Gidney 11, Leathers 8, Fearne 5, McClary 4, Copeland 2

Hickory Ridge falls to 12-7 and Lake Norman moves to 16-3

LAKE NORMAN CHARTER GIRLS 44, EAST ROWAN 32

LNC 15 8 9 12 -- 44

ER 10 4 6 12 -- 32

LNC 44 – Brooklin Leak 16, Marissa Sorvillo 11, Julia Zelando 6, Jade Taylor 5, Elle Augier 2, Lucy Courtney 2, Rachel Turner

ER 32 – Waddell 14, Beaver 8, Honeycutt 5, Misenheimer 4

Notable: Lake Norman Charter’s Leak Leak career high in points (16); Augier career high in rebounds (10)

MYERS PARK GIRLS 72, BISHOP-MCGUINNESS 32

Bishop McGuinness - 06 10 14 02 32

Myers Park H. S. - 16 23 18 15 72

Bishop McGuinness - Adelaide Jernigan 15, C. Chappell 8, T. Chappell 2, Ross 7

Myers Park - Reese Wilson 19, Anna Giannopoulou 14, Jerin Truesdale 13, Janey Thompson 10, Xerras 9, Merfeld 4, Cannie 2, Krider 1

Bishop - 17-5

Myers Park - 17-5

NEWTON-CONOVER GIRLS 47, EAST BURKE 45

Newton-Conover 12 - 15 - 6 - 14 = 47

East Burke 12 - 13 - 9 - 10 = 45

Newton-Conover: Cassidy Geddes 34, Emma Fox 5, Hannah Watkins 4, Lizzy Sain 2, Hadleigh Swagger 2, Monet Wilson, Sara Sain, Julie Krause

East Burke: Grigg 20, Stilwell 10, Moore 9, Turner 3, Bostian 2,

Newton-Conover 18 - 2, 9 -1

East Burke 10 -7, 6 - 3

SOUTH ROWAN GIRLS 54, CENTRAL CABARRUS 52

CCHS: 14, 13, 7, 14, OT 4 (52)

SRHS: 6, 12, 11, 19, OT 6 (54)

Central: Kyra Lewis 23, Amari Haley 16, Ray 7, McGinnis 2, Coley 2, Stanley 2

South: Bethany Rhymer 30, Madlyin Cherry 12, Chabala 8, Dextraze 4