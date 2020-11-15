Saturday’s Prep Basketball Rewind: Combine Academy avenges state final loss to Moravian

Last March, Moravian Prep beat Combine Academy in the first Phenom Hoops State championship game.

The final was played at Combine Academy’s home gym and crowned Moravian as the king of the best non-associated teams in North Carolina.

Combine Academy didn’t forget.

In a rematch Saturday in Rock Hill, Combine ran off to an 84-54 win at the Phenom Hoops Tip-Off at the Rock Hill Sports & Events Center.

Robert Dillingham had 15 points to lead Combine (2-0). Michael Dudley had 13 and Kris Robinson 10. Moravian Prep, based in Hickory, got 12 points from Anthony Sellars and Korey Richardson.

Saturday’s Phenom Hoops Scores

Bull City Prep 70, Carolina Basketball Academy (GA) 65

Burlington School 75, Concord Academy 62

Cannon School 58, Davidson Day 49

Carmel Christian 83, New Faith Christian 69

Charlotte Christian 72, Rabun Gap (GA) 65

Liberty Heights 85, Northside Christian 60

Northwood Temple 52, Asheville Christian 48

Victory Christian 73, Gaston Christian 69

Wesleyan Christian 70, Northwood Temple 67

Winston-Salem Christian 62, Carolina Basketball Academy 45

Saturday’s #BIG5 Top Performers

Lewis Duarte, Victory Christian: Game-high 29 points in a 73-69 win over Gaston Christian.

Trey Green, Lake Norman Christian: Sophomore point guard had a team-high 23 points in a 96-45 win over First Baptist (SC) at the Big Shots Myrtle Beach Tipoff. Mikey Williams added 19 points and Riley Allenspach had 16 for the Storm (1-1).

Peter Lash, Bryce Cash, Charlotte Christian: Duo led the Knights to a 72-65 win over Rabun Gap, combining for 46 points and 17 rebounds.

Christian Reeves, Cannon School: 7-foot junior had 18 points, 15 rebounds and seven blocks in a 58-49 win over Davidson Day. Teammate Jarvis Moss, a senior, had a game-high 28 points, including four made 3-pointers.

Justin Taylor, Carmel Christian: Senior point guard had 16 points, 11 assists and no turnovers in a 83-69 win over New Faith Christian (GA). Teammates Ben Burnham (22 points, 11 rebounds), Cade Tyson (19 points, eight rebounds), Glenn Bynum (13 points, nine assists) and Luke Krawczyk (14 points, 10 rebounds) had big games. Former Providence Day guard Cyncier Harrison had a game-high 26 points for New Faith.

Saturday’s Boxscores

BURLINGTON SCHOOL 75, CONCORD ACADEMY 62

Concord Academy 25 37 -- 62

Burlington 38 37 -- 75

CONCORD ACADEMY 62 -- Javian Cannady 11, Kelvin Perry 12, Johnson 5, Trae Benham 20, Logan Threatt 12, Lambert 3

BURLINGTON 75 -- Jamarii Thomas 23, Kuluel Mading 10, Walker 8, Powell 6, Ryan Roberts 14, George 8, Peterson 6

CANNON SCHOOL 58, DAVIDSON DAY 49

CANNON SCHOOL 58 -- Ormiston 5, Rolle 2, Jarvis Moss 28, Nix 3, Boyd 2, Christian Reeves 18

DAVIDSON DAY 49 -- Prunty 2, Donovan Atwell 13, Trey Horton 16, Howard 6, Blaine St. Clair 10, Eley 2

CARMEL CHRISTIAN 83, NEW FAITH CHRISTIAN 69

NEW FAITH 69 -- Robert Fields 13, DeChun Rutherford 12, Syied Dyer 10, Marshall 2, Mouzone 2, Cyncier Harrison 26, Ballien 2

CARMEL CHRISTIAN 83 -- Justin Taylor 16, Cade Tyson 19, Ben Burnham 22, Coffey 2, Glenn Bynum 13, Smith 2, Luke Krawczyk 14

CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 72, RABUN GAP 65

Charlotte Christian 18 21 12 22 -- 72

Rabun Gap 11 8 22 24 -- 65

CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 72 -- Detenber 5, Busby 6, King 6, Bryce Cash 23, Patterson 9, David Lash 9, Preston 4

RABUN GAP 65 -- Carrier 5, Butkus 2, N’Sari Benjamin 14, Earnhardt 5, Nate Brafford 24, Vernon 4, Vertes 6

Notable: The Knights played with only 7 players in the Phenom Hoops Tip-Off Classic. Sophomore Bryce Cash had 23points/7rebounds/6assists. Senior David Lash had a double-double with 23 points and 10 rebounds.

GASTON DAY 65, SOUTH CHARLOTTE THUNDER 27

Gaston Day 14 23 9 19 65

South Charlotte Thunder 4 9 7 7 27

GASTON DAY 65 -- Chris Britt 20, Dean Hunter 14, Callum Richard 8, Colin Fayed 7, Jackson Crump 4, Payne Fulghum 3, Grayson Wingate 3, Four Heilig 2, Chase Owens 2, Zach Clark 2

SOUTH CHARLOTTE 27 -- Jordan Dixon 10, Jabir Jefferson 6, Alex Von Heerden 4, Alijah Miller 3, Aaron Hill 2, Christian Bego 1, Jaleel Jefferson 1

Gaston Day Record: 2-0

GDS Next Game: Tuesday, 11/17 v Statesville Christian 7 PM

LIBERTY HEIGHTS 85, NORTHSIDE CHRISTIAN 60

Liberty 28 57 -- 85

Northside 21 39 -- 60

LIBERTY HEIGHTS 85 -- Elijah Jamison 17, PJ Edwards 18, Aidoo 6, Griffin 5, Wade Ohonme 10, Farah 6, Justin Brown 12, Bryan 2, Baker 2, Johnson 7

