Plans for Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway amid continued coronavirus crisis revealed

It has been announced Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway will continue in its usual spot tonight (28 March) though in a slightly different format.

The popular Saturday night family show is usually filmed in front of a live studio audience, but is no longer able to due to government advice on social distancing.

With this in mind, the show was filmed without an audience last weekend, and further amendments have been made for this weekend’s instalment of the series.

Though the show will still go ahead, it will not be live and will heavily feature highlights from previous episodes as well as some pre-recorded links.

The duo took to social media to hint at the new direction the show has been forced to take.

Their official joint Twitter account posted: “Remember when Richard Madeley discovered the World Wide Web?

“We're reliving this epic Get Out Of Me Ear and others in tomorrow night's show!”

Remember when @richardm56 discovered the World Wide Web? 😂 We're reliving this epic Get Out Of Me Ear and others in tomorrow night's show!



7pm | @ITV & @WeAreSTV | #SaturdayNightTakeaway pic.twitter.com/hLZY6PZ8Qk — Saturday Night Takeaway (@itvtakeaway) March 27, 2020

The post also includes a short clip of TV presenter Madeley taking part in popular SNT segment Get Out Of Me Ear.

A statement from ITV gave more detail: "Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway will be a 60-minute show with pre-recorded links by Ant & Dec who will be at home watching SNT along with viewers tomorrow night.

"The show will include the final episode of Men in Brown and some of Ant & Dec's favourite moments."

Talking on This Morning yesterday (27 March) presenter and pal to Ant and Dec Stephen Mulhern described the episode as a "best bits", also revealing his own show In for a Penny, will air after.

He said: "I think they're doing the best bits... in fact I know they're doing the best bits.

"So that will be on 7 till 8, and 8 onwards is In for a Penny.

He added: "So it's actually quite nice for a change to have Ant & Dec for my warm-up."

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway airs tonight on ITV from 7pm.