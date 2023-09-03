Saturday night shooting leaves two dead in south Ottawa

Ottawa police are investigating a shooting Saturday night that left two people dead and "a number of people injured."

According to a police media release, police responded to a report of gunshots on the 2900 block of Gibford Drive, in Ottawa's Uplands neighbourhood at about 10:21 p.m.

"They discovered many injured victims who attended hospital," said the release. Police said two people were deceased. As of 1:45 a.m. Sunday, they said a significant police presence remained in the area.

Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact their homicide unit at 613-236-1222 x 5493.