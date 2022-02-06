A Saturday night shooting inside a Coral Gables Publix kills one man, police say
One man is dead after a checkout line dispute escalated into a Saturday night shooting inside a Coral Gables Publix, Miami-Dade police say.
This happened around 7 p.m. in the Publix at 106 Ponce de Leon Blvd., across the street from and 30 yards west of the City of Miami, which is why Miami-Dade’s homicide unit is handling it.
Miami Dade police say an argument between two men in a checkout line turned tragic when one man pulled out a gun and shot the other man, who died in the store. The shooter was taken into custody.
The store was opened as normal Sunday morning.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more is learned.
A Coral Gables police officer is accused of strangling and handcuffing his girlfriend