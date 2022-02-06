A Saturday night shooting inside a Coral Gables Publix kills one man, police say

One man is dead after a checkout line dispute escalated into a Saturday night shooting inside a Coral Gables Publix, Miami-Dade police say.

This happened around 7 p.m. in the Publix at 106 Ponce de Leon Blvd., across the street from and 30 yards west of the City of Miami, which is why Miami-Dade’s homicide unit is handling it.

The front of the Publix in Coral Gables at 106 Ponce de Leon, Sunday morning, Feb. 6. The rear of the store is on the corner of 37th Avenue and Flagler Street.

Miami Dade police say an argument between two men in a checkout line turned tragic when one man pulled out a gun and shot the other man, who died in the store. The shooter was taken into custody.

The store was opened as normal Sunday morning.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more is learned.

A Coral Gables police officer is accused of strangling and handcuffing his girlfriend