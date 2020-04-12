‘Saturday Night Live’ Returns with ‘At Home’ Edition Featuring Tom Hanks, Chris Martin Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Click here to read the full article.

When something unfathomable happens, many try to make sense of it (or simply provide an escapist outlet from it) through humor.

And that is exactly what “Saturday Night Live” did when returning with original material on April 11, producing content remotely amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Tom Hanks, who went public with his own COVID-19 diagnosis last month, served as the host for the episode, and Chris Martin was the musical guest.

Without a cold open sketch this time, Hanks kicked off the episode with a nod to Netflix’s “Tiger King” docuseries by addressing the audience with a “Hey all you cool cats and kittens, it’s me, your old pal.”

He noted that it is “a strange time to try and be funny, but trying to be funny is ‘SNL’s’ whole thing, so we thought, ‘What the heck? Let’s give it a shot.'” Acknowledging the “why him” as a host of the episode, the now-10 time host of the show said that he has been a “canary in the coal mine” for the virus: “Ever since being diagnosed, I have been more like America’s dad than ever before since no one wants to be around me very long and I make people uncomfortable.”

Also in his monologue, Hanks spoke of his March diagnosis in Australia, commenting on how they use Celsius when taking temperatures, telling him 36-degrees was OK but 38 was bad, “like how Hollywood treats female actors,” he said.

Giving an update on his health, he said he — as well as his wife Rita Wilson, who was also diagnosed — are doing fine and are hunkered down, like everyone else.

“SNL” was not true live as it aired coast-to-coast on April 11; as cast member Aidy Bryant explained on Twitter just minutes before the show was set to start, they “cobbled it together out of a bunch of little pieces” during the week and were at home watching it air alongside the audience “for the first time ever.”

But because they wanted it to feel as much like a regular episode as possible, Hanks incorporated an audience question and answer section into his opening monologue. Of course, he played all of the audience members in this situation.

The show began with the cast checking in with each other through the digital meeting app Zoom, with Kate McKinnon noting that they were live “sometime between March and August.” The specially-shot opening titles included each cast member at home — some with pets and human kids — as well as the band members played their parts of the theme song from their own houses.

But this special episode still marked “SNL’s” first time back on the air with new material since March 7 when Daniel Craig hosted. That episode, as well as the one before it, did work coronavirus into some sketches, most notably a Democratic hopeful press conference cold open, as well as a cut for time “Love Is Blind” sketch that featured cast members as reality show contestants looking for love in quarantine. But the next original episode in the 45th season, set for March 28 with John Krasinski as the host, had to be canceled, as health measures that shutdown film and television production and urged people to stay home and shelter in place were already underway.

Sadly, the show’s music producer Hal Willner passed away earlier this week, after reportedly experiencing coronavirus symptoms.

