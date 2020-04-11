‘Saturday Night Live’ To Air Full-Length New Episode Live On Both Coasts In Return To Television Tonight – Update

Click here to read the full article.

UPDATE SATURDAY: Tonight’s Saturday Night Live will be a full-length, 90-minute original episode, which will air live on both the East and West Coast. Originally, SNL was supposed to come back with some original content, including Weekend Update, tonight, April 11, airing at 11:30 PM ET/PT. Now the new airtime is 11:30 ET/8:30 PM.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

PREVIOUS THURSDAY: NBC’s Saturday Night Live will start airing original content this Saturday, April 11, at 11:30 PM. ET/PT. The length of the original telecast, which won’t air live on the West Coast, as well as the exact roster of new material are still being figured out.

More from Deadline

It will include Weekend Update and other original content from SNL cast members. All of it will be produced remotely as the show, along with all other TV programs, practices social distancing.

While sketches involving multiple performers and/or extensive character hair and makeup are hard to pull off in time of social distancing, Weekend Update, hosted by Colin Jost and Michael Che, had been considered a strong contender to return on the air after late-night talk shows, including NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night with Seth Meyers had successfully done so. Both are produced by Lorne Michaels’ Broadway Video, which also is behind SNL.

It has been a difficult week personally for Che who revealed that his grandmother has died from the coronavirus.

Saturday Night Live had been on a scheduled hiatus when the COVID-19 crisis brought Hollywood production to a halt last month. The sketch program’s hiatus was extended until further notice, scrapping the planned March 28 original episode with host John Krasinski and musical guest Dua Lipa. It is unclear if any of them will appear on SNL‘s first new edition this week.

Story continues

SNL, produced in association with Broadway Video, is created and executive produced by Michaels.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.