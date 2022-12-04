Saturday Night Live recap: Yep, it's Keke Palmer's hosting debut with musical guest SZA

Salutations Conehead nation. SNL in Review is back, and ready to give you what you need: unfiltered takes on what those court jesters on the island of Manhattan have been ginning up for our amusement this past week on Saturday Night Live. What more could anyone ask for?

Tonight's host is former child star, singer, and all-around talent, Keke Palmer. It's getting chillier on the East Coast but, for Palmer, the heat is on. This week alone, the 2022 New York Film Critics Circle awards named her its surprise Best Supporting Actress winner for her performance in Jordan Peele's blockbuster sci-fi thriller, Nope and it was reported she'll star in upcoming action comedy film Moxie. So, in a career that's already two decades in (Palmer is still 29), she's only hitting her stride.

I am joined tonight by former SNL cast member Ellen Cleghorne, who says Palmer "was heaven in Nope."

Cleghorne adds: "Palmer is multi-talented and I hope someone is writing a musical sketch for her [tonight]. Her singing voice is legendary. Speaking of which, her role on the HBO show Legendary is all the shenanigans I am here for." The former SNL star calls season 3 of the voguing reality competition "bingeworthy," adding, "Palmer's role as one of three judges lets us see another side of the Hollywood A-lister. Sharp witted and fearless, she has also danced and sang on the show that has seemed to inspire Beyoncé's new Renaissance album."

Keke Palmer makes 'Saturday Night Live' hosting debut with musical guest sZA

Let's see if tonight's episode can sustain Palmer's week. Her musical guest is SZA, who is making her third appearance on the show.

Monologue

