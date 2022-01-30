Saturday Night Live recap: Willem Dafoe makes hosting debut

Andy Hoglund
·4 min read

Willem Dafoe — one of the great modern character actors, who has eclipsed that label to become a Marvel villain and movie icon — hosts tonight's Saturday Night Live. Welcome, my Coneheads, to SNL in Review.

I am joined tonight by former SNL cast member Matthew Laurance, who worked with Dafoe on his first big movie gig — Streets of Fire, a weird, underrated '80s movie. (It's Walter Hill's follow-up to 48 Hours, and also features a young Rick Moranis.) Laurance both appeared in the movie and served as the film's acting coach: "One of the greatest things was watching Willem work. He was not well known but was an amazing theater actor. Just a fascinating, extraordinary actor."

He adds that off-set, Dafoe was "very funny, he has a great sense of humor, which is why I can't wait to see him host. And just warm, kind, funny, compassionate — just a great person. And he's scary as bleep in [Streets of Fire]!"

When asked what his his expectations are for tonight's episode, given that he's worked with Dafoe and is a fan, Laurance says: "I'd love to see him cut loose. And I have a feeling he will. I'm one of those people that loves most of Saturday Night Live now. I think some of the people on that show are as good as have ever been. I'm excited to see Willem, and what they give him to do. I'm sure there will be [the sketch] where he's the villain, obviously. He'll be as great at this as he is at everything else. Remember: He's a theater actor at his roots. He's done a ton of improv, which is valuable at SNL. Or when they're going over sketches, right at the first writers' meeting where everyone sits around and reads sketches, I know he'll have great ideas. He'll come up with things during rehearsals. That's what I'm looking forward to seeing. I hope they let him go crazy."

Of course, his work with Wes Anderson aside, four-time Oscar nominee Dafoe does not have a huge history of working in comedy, or even appearing on television. The kids in the hall can fact check me, but — aside from some voicework on The Simpsons — this is among Dafoe's first opportunities to actually act on television aside from an early appearance on The Hitchhiker way back in 1986. (He also actually filmed an Adam McKay short film for SNL, "The Procedure," in the early 2000s.)

Laurance comments: "When I was watching last week with Will Forte, seeing Lorne there with Willem, that whole bit at the beginning, 'Actually, we wanted Willem to do the show,' my first thought was, 'I don't think I've ever seen Willem in this setting.' Jarring to see him standing there!"

Let's jump in!

Cold Open

Many of us saw James Austin Johnson again go viral this week with his impeccable Donald Trump impression on Seth Meyers. Well, tonight he's running point again in the cold open, this time with his commendable if slightly less transcendent work as Joe Biden.

Military and administration officials (including Kenan Thompson) are updating Biden on the situation in Ukraine. Ego Nwodim provides a timely joke about Tom Brady's retirement. They discuss disinformation efforts by Russia. Alex Moffat mentions Neil Young's decision to remove his music from Spotify over Joe Rogan. More meme humor from the show too — the tail is wagging the dog.

Biden decides to flame some TikTok dancers (Aristotle Athari) via his Finsta account, before getting confused over a pro-Russian commercial. Pete Davidson is sporting a beard — and a silly Russian accent — playing Aaron Rodgers in a fake State Farm commercial.

Chloe Fineman — the "face of Pantene's Conditioner Collective"(?) — plays Mikaela, a social media operative consulting on how to combat the disinformation efforts. Everyone has a role — you know, Sarah Squirm as a sexy nurse. The only thing lacking here is a Beck Bennett cameo. The proceedings conclude here with a very clunky group "Live from New York..."

Well, the sloppy writing here reeks of Colin Jost's Mad Lib approach to political cold opens. (Remember when SNL cold open premises were as simple as Adam Sandler serenading Santa on guitar?) Johnson continues to excel when given the opportunity — the question is, is SNL set up to let cast members really shine?

Monologue

New York City is where Dafoe started — he moved here when he was 21 and rented an apartment for $200. He comes from experimental theater, as Laurance notes, and jokes about his expressive face.

When he mentions his hometown of Appleton, Wisc., two visitors from out of town played by Aidy Bryant and Mikey Day pop up. They've won the ticket lottery. The payoff is a fun joke about Speed 2: Cruise Control, which is fun. They goad him into reviving his Wisconsin accent. Cute. He seems affable and nice.

I believe Mike DiCenzo and Jake Nordwind had a hand in writing this.

More to come...


