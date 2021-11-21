Saturday Night Live recap: Shang Chi star Simu Liu jumps into action as host

Hey now! Welcome, dearest Coneheads, to the latest SNL in Review recap! We are days away from Thanksgiving and what better way to take stock of everything we're grateful for than tonight's episode, hosted by Simu Liu with musical guest Saweetie!

In perhaps a sign of times, Liu is the second straight MCU cast member to host — and third Marvel alumnus overall — this season. (Besides Liu, Owen Wilson and Jonathan Majors will be joined by Ant-Man himself, Paul Rudd, in a few weeks.) Liu appeared in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the highest-grossing movie of the year thus far, and is also known for his role in the CBC sitcom Kim's Convenience.

To be sure, season 47 has been full of pleasant surprises, from live(-lier) cold opens to fresh contributions from the new featured players.

I am joined tonight by former SNL cast member Patrick Weathers. He is a fan of James Austin Johnson's Trump, having been sent videos of the impression during the pandemic by none other than Peter Aykroyd — a writer, producer, and fellow show vet, and brother of Dan.

Well, it was an eventful week, so let's dive right in.

Simu Liu hosts 'SNL'

NBC Simu Liu makes his hosting debut on 'Saturday Night Live.'

Cold Open

It's the return of Justice With Judge Jeanine! We saw this several weeks ago. She's a great avatar for these cold opens, after years of thriving at the Update desk.

Kyle Rittenhouse is the subject. Up first is the trial judge (Mikey Day). He's a hack. Two liberal talking heads (Chloe Fineman, Chris Redd) come on the program, in the interest of fairness. Redd is not surprised by the verdict, while Fineman — the white academic — is outraged.

Next up: Alex Moffat is Kevin McCarthy, as part of his lame filibuster. On McCarthy's recent "stemwinder," Weathers says: "If you triple the length of the speech and multiple that total by 365, then again by 70, it would have lasted about as long as the U.S.S.R."

Jeanine brings on Donald Trump (James Austin Johnson) to discuss the "terrible" infrastructure bill. He gets 60 seconds on the clock, à la Pardon the Interruption. Then it's a word search. He lands it. As always, this is uncanny. Weathers says: "The Alec Baldwin thing was so over-the-top, [but] I thought it was very funny. He's a very funny guy, anyway."

This felt a little off. It's tough to satirize this Rittenhouse stuff. We live in dark times.

Simu Liu's Monologue

Liu is the first Chinese-Canadian host on SNL, and the first Asian Marvel superhero. He used to play Spider-Man at kids' birthday parties. He's very nice.

Shang-Chi is a "very, very big film, with a huge audience. The perception of [Liu] in China, how the government watches" and monitors films is very interesting, to Weathers. He notes "the Chinese have always had a subgenre of superheroes, going back to Bruce Lee. Taking on 15 guys at a time."

Karaoke All-Stars

Chloe Fineman and Kenan Thompson are hosting a public access show in Wilmington, N.C. It's a highlight reel from that week's karaoke performances. Bowen Yang can't hit the high notes. An overserved Ego Nwodim gets her Buckwheat on.

Neal, the quiet guy in the hoodie (Pete Davidson) sings the song from Donnie Darko. He gives Fineman "Columbine vibes." Ouch. The Cringe All-Stars are Melissa Villasenor and James Austin Johnson, dueting as the Simpsons. "Not really music, not really comedy," says Kenan. "You can't unsee that," he says about the gross father-daughter song.

Cecily is 100% the girl who pretends her friends signed her up to sing Whitney Houston.

Target commercial

Hosting Thanksgiving with family can be a challenge. Target has some great deals, including "more wine."

Doghead Man

Liu is unveiling a new weapon to Cecily Strong and James Austin Johnson. "Imagine a soldier with undying loyalty…" and an enhanced smelling system. The reveal? It's a dog (well, his head and neck). Silly pet humor. He's waving a knife, and eating a sandwich. That's a no from me, dawg.

