Saturday Night Live recap: Selena Gomez has fun in her hosting debut

Penultimate episodes always hit different, don't they? Well, at least in the current (post-Wire and Sopranos) television/binge landscape, it's always where the most dramatic or noteworthy moments happen. So, let's hold our 8H overlords to that fun, impossible standard for SNL 47's penultimate episode. Welcome, Conehead nation, to SNL in Review. The sun is setting — and change, as always, lurks in the air.

Former Disney darling Selena Gomez makes her Saturday Night Live hosting debut tonight. Next month, she stars in season 2 of Hulu's Only Murders in the Building. If you haven't seen it yet, the first season — costarring Steve Martin and Martin Short — was extremely watchable. (It also has a great penultimate episode!) Other Disney alums who have hosted SNL include Lindsay Lohan, Miley Cyrus, Jodie Foster, as well as MMC members Ryan Gosling, Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, and Justin Timberlake.

Selena Gomez hosts 'Saturday Night Live'

NBC Selena Gomez hosts 'Saturday Night Live'

Meanwhile, Post Malone will perform as the musical guest for his first time. He's an extremely popular, if divisive artist due to frequent critiques that he is a culture vulture. (Hey, at least his collaboration with Ozzy Osbourne was a cool effort!) I am joined this evening by the illustrious Gary Kroeger, who was on SNL for three seasons. So he is quite familiar with how seasons wind down, and can speak to the current cast mood: "By May, I'm thinking: 'Thank God the season is almost over, summer will have reruns, and I'll get paid for doing nothing for a few months.'" Fair enough! Three-2-1...initiate.

Cold Open

Unearthed surveillance from the Amber Heard and Johnny Depp trial pic.twitter.com/DFdtE5uarV — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) May 15, 2022

It's an MSNBC special report with Nicole Wallace (Kate McKinnon) — we watch as it's the only place to direct our anger. There's a lot going on in the world, but the first segment is about the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial. Paul Brittain used to play Depp, but here Kyle Mooney (?!) portrays him. Cecily Strong is the judge; she loves how funny and amusing this trial is. Heidi Gardner and Aidy Bryant serve as the attorneys.

Story continues

Kroeger confirms Cecily Strong is the cast member he would miss the most if she left the show. He says she is "a true actor, a brilliant impressionist, a master of timing and nuance."

They cut to the video of Depp's employees finding Heard's excrement in Depp's bed. This was an interesting effort, but it's flat and ends abruptly. Surely there was a more inspired take on this insane trial/pop culture moment?! SNL in Review verdict: Don't click this.

Monologue

Growing up, Gomez used to watch SNL every Saturday with her mom. She shares that she started acting when she was 7, and has worked with some greats including Barney, Steve Martin, and Martin Short. She jokes that when she was cast in Only Murders in the Building, she had to Google her two costars to find out who they were. The two SNL legends both gave her advice on hosting, as did her friend Miley Cyrus. Doing her best Miley impression, Gomez reveals she told her to: "Just be yourself and have fun."

One reason she's really excited to host SNL is that she's single, and she's heard SNL is a great place to find romance, noting Emma Stone found her husband there, and Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson also met through the show. Of course, Kyle Mooney volunteers. Uh, what? "Be with you, like you said," Mooney explains. She declines. Same with James Austin Johnson (a.ka. Jeff). Plus, they're both married. When Punkie Johnson throws her hat in the ring, Gomez doesn't say no!

She ends the monologue by leading the audience in a sing-a-long to the Barney theme song. The monologue was fine/mediocre. I get the sense Gomez has one of those Stan followings, so fans will enjoy this no matter what. She's charming. (I would've preferred a call back to Spring Breakers, but fine!)

Talking Dolls

Sarah Sherman's parents are getting divorced. (Her dad loves a woman named Julia.) In her grief, she says she wishes her Bratz dolls were alive. Suddenly, they are! So we get to see vacuous, mean dolls played by Bowen Yang, Selena Gomez, and Aidy Bryant. They're vain and give Sherman advice about "being a bitch" to waiters. Love Yang and Bryant vibing together, hurling insults. And Gomez does well too.

Netflix: Old Enough Long-term Boyfriends

It's the Americanized version of the hit Japanese show. In this version, 34-year-old Matt (Mikey Day) is sent out by his girlfriend Kelsey (Selena Gomez) to pick her up some eyeliner at Sephora and some shallots at the grocery store. He's helpless while running his errands, bumping into fellow boyfriend, Kenan Thompson.

"We're basically roommates," Chelsea realizes when Matt returns having failed to do what she asked. He's so absorbed in his video games, he won't even have sex with her. (It's daytime, after all.)

This goes on for longer than I would've imagined.

A Peek at Pico

Melissa Villaseñor and Selena Gomez cohost a local public access show. Guests include a librarian (Heidi Gardner) and the rapper Lil Hubcap (Chris Redd). He performs his latest song: "That's sad." Villasenor and Gomez have a fun chemistry.

Donnelly Theater Production

The Donnelly Theater group is putting on a special production of A Storm Within by playwright Rory McFaddin. Everyone in the show has COVID, so the entire cast for this performance is comprised of understudies who rehearsed for only a half hour. "Line!" shouts Cecily Strong, who has forgotten her very first line in the play. Meanwhile, Selena Gomez can't do an Irish accent, so she's adopted an Australian drawl. No one knows their lines here, much to the director's chagrin. A few penis jokes are thrown in for good measure. And dogs!

In the audience, Mikey Day realizes how terrible this show is, while his partner (Melissa Villaseñor) seems into it. Another slow, shoulder shrug sketch.

American Inventors

Steve Martin cameo alert! He is playing Archie, the inventor of the whoopie cushion. He tells the origin story, via Dina Beans (Aidy Bryant), who he fell in love with. She was the most viciously unlucky woman he ever met. She gets struck by lightning multiple times, her eyes fall out of her sockets, inspiring googly glasses. "She was God's perfect fool."

I love the old images of Steve Martin here. Fun short film! SNL in Review verdict: Watch this one!

Post Malone performs 'Cooped Up'

"Cooped Up" is the second single from Post Malone's latest project. It marks Post's second joint with Roddy Ricch since the remix of Post's song "Wow," released back in 2019. His new album, Twelve Carat Toothache, is set to be released June 3. I am not a fan.

Kroeger has "been going through a retro phase lately and I'm not yet up to 1970… I apologize profusely to anyone who may have been under the impression that this middle-aged man keeps up with music. There are a lot of contemporary artists I like, and in every genre I can think of, but I must admit that I don't know Post Malone."

More to come...

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: