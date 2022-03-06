Saturday Night Live recap: Oscar Isaac juggles MCU duties and serious-actor cred in hosting debut

Greetings, Conehead nation — welcome to the latest and greatest SNL in Review.

This week's Saturday Night Live host is Llewyn Davis himself (or Poe Dameron, if you please), Mr. Oscar Isaac. 2021 was an exceptional year for Isaac's acting career; he starred in both Dune and The Card Counter. And 2022 could be just as noteworthy, as he'll be appearing in the latest Marvel streaming series, Moon Knight. (Isaac is perhaps the poster child for embodying both '70s-era actorly cred, a sort of heir to Al Pacino, and the modern requirements of big-budget franchise output. Moon Knight is one of three Marvel characters on his résumé, not to mention him being in multiple Star Wars movies.)

Back in October, Isaac actually made a cameo on SNL, alongside Nicholas Braun and Emily Ratajkowski in "What's Up With That." So he's dipped his toes in a bit.

Saturday Night Live

Rosalind O'Connor/NBC Charli XCX, Oscar Isaac, and Aidy Bryant in Studio 8H

Tonight's musical guest, Charli XCX, also popped up on the show late last year. Her December appearance was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, but she popped up in a pretaped music video segment. So this is her makeup date, basically.

This week's episode will be the latest glimpse at how the show is managing its rotating cast. While Pete Davidson may still be absent, rumblings continue around whether the likes of, say, Aristotle Athari is getting enough screen time. I had the pleasure of speaking with Paul Shaffer about the 40th anniversary of Letterman last month, and I asked him if, as a former cast member, he had tips for the current cast.

"Of course not," he said. "I was going to say it's a different show, but it's not. It's the same, just amazingly influential, after all these years."

All right, ramblers, let's get rambling.

Related content: