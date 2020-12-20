Saturday Night Live recap: Kristen Wiig returns to host last show of 2020 (updating live)
Once more unto the breach, dear Coneheads, to another SNL in Review. Welcome to the Saturday Night Live Christmas show, hosted by Kristen Wiig and featuring musical guest Dua Lipa. Tonight is Wiig’s fourth appearance hosting the show, after a long stint as a cast member which launched her to stardom; she previously hosted the SNL at Home finale in May. And Lipa was the musical guest on the show back in February 2018, performing her hit song “New Rules” followed by her ballad “Homesick."
SNL has a long history of Christmas episodes, but with all things 2020, this one will be a little different. For one thing, Jim Carrey announced earlier today he will not be returning as President-elect Biden. This opens up a few possibilities for the show — will Alex Moffat be given the opportunity to be cast as the future 46th president? Could Jason Sudeikis return? Darrell Hammond?! Kate McKinnon?!?!
Speaking of Kate, she is poised to begin filming a new project in early 2021. Questions remain how long she, or Aidy Bryant, or Cecily Strong will remain on the show.
I am joined tonight by two former cast members, who have experienced 30 Rock in December firsthand. Denny Dillon is currently appearing in New York Christmas Wedding on Netflix. And Siobhan Fallon Hogan recently wrote and produced her first film RUSHED starring Robert Patrick, which is being repped by UTA. So they both know all-too-well about the sometimes-difficult yet successful transition from SNL to Hollywood.
But let’s focus on the show’s well-worn holiday traditions. Dillon recalls: “I remember on my season’s Christmas episode doing a sketch with Eddie Murphy for the first time. David Carradine was host, and we were homeless people eating Kentucky Fried Chicken and lamenting the fact that the Colonel died. So did the sketch.”
Fallon Hogan remembers: “I remember Steve Martin coming to the table read - of all the possible scenes - and he was pure class. He was funny and kind. I was still so new and he made it a point to compliment me on a scene. We did a big musical number with Steve and it was a riot. I especially remember Chris Farley getting really into it and Steve getting a huge kick out of him.”
It will be interesting to see how SNL comments tonight on the upcoming holiday, which already feels so different and strange from any previous year. On her holiday plans, in the era of COVID-19, Dillon shares: “I am keeping very safe. My partner and I are going to exchange a drop-off Italian feast with two other ladies and eat together via Zoom. The hard part will be passing the garlic bread.”
It’s Saturday night, friends, let’s dive in!
Cold Open
Get in here, Joe. pic.twitter.com/U9EScBho5V
— Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) December 20, 2020
Mike Pence (Beck Bennett) is receiving the COVID-19 vaccine on live TV. Lauren Holt is playing his wife, Karen, who won't talk. He is looking “swole AF,” and has been doing weightlifting in his garage like Kevin Spacey from American Beauty. Mikey Day administers the shot.
Maya Rudolph returns as Kamala Harris. She won more votes, and smacks the Vice President. And heyo — Moffat appears as Biden. It feels deeply cathartic to have a cast member portray the president… for the first time in years! They joke about Mario Lopez playing the role one day — go AC Slater! (He’s having an incredible year!) I’m all for it. Moffat seems to be channeling mid-2000s-era SNL George Bush. Anything is better than Fire Marshall Biden.
We get our obligatory grotesque Rudy Giulani, played by McKinnon. Woof. Anyway, Kenan Thompson is back as Ben Carson. Not a ton of these jokes land, it’s just a gallery of pop-in appearances with no story. So, Biden aside, SNL/Colin Jost continues phoning these cold opens in.
Monologue
— Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) December 20, 2020
Wiig considers SNL home, and is thrilled to be home for the holidays. She reminds us this is the last show of 2020 — and that she had twins! She assures us everything will go back to normal once this year ends. She is giving her assistant Glen a hard time. She then warps the lyrics from “My Favorite Things” from The Sound of Music. Rudolph joins her on stage — a fun Bridesmaids reunion! They also appear together in Bless the Hearts, one of the more underrated animated shows on TV right now.
McKinnon joins in on the fun. Denny Dillon predicts: “Kate McKinnon will probably start her own comedy planet with her own unique creations. I cried laughing at her Kellyanne Conway.”
Fallon Hogan says: “I think Kristen Wiig is hilarious. I have never worked with her but I know she is from Upstate NY like myself, which I love. She is from Rochester, and my sister went to Nazareth College in Pittsford, so I spent a lot of time bombing around Rochester in my early 20s. I loved Kristen in Bridesmaids. I thought her performance was hilarious, specific and inspired.”
Secret World
And we have a recurring sketch! Mindy Grayson (Wiig) is back. And Thompson’s Grant Choad returns as the host, not Bill Hader. For the November 19, 2016 episode, Choad replaced Bill Hader’s Lyle Round as host; a "telephone message" by Round explained that he'd retired, and said Choad is the "first ever black game show host".
McKinnon joins Wiig as another washed celebrity botching the show. She’s Austrian. This is your standard fare, goofing clues like ‘Trimming the Tree.’ Eh? Fun fact: the first Secret Word sketch debuted way back in 2009. So I believe this is this 10th appearance.
Christmas Morning
“I got a robe.” It’s Christmas morning, and the entire family (Bennett, Chloe Fineman, Kyle Mooney) is having an amazing day - great gifts, utter fun. But poor mom (Wiig) is internalizing her pain. Even the dog is getting superb gifts. (Is that Chloe’s real-life dog?!) This is deadly sharp, hilarious and well-observed.
