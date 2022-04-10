Saturday Night Live recap: Jake Gyllenhaal returns to host for the first time in 15 years

Andy Hoglund
·6 min read

What's kickin', Conehead nation? You're entering another dimension, a dimension not only of sight and sound but of mind. It is an area that we call SNL in Review.

That's right, set your dials. It's time for another riveting Saturday Night Live recap. Accept no substitutes. Tonight's host is Nightcrawler himself, Jake Gyllenhaal, star of Michael Bay's latest movie, Ambulance. He previously hosted way back in season 32, though he's subsequently made several cameo appearances over the years. I am joined tonight by former SNL cast member Jeff Richards. (Astute comedy fans will recall this week Jeff dropped a hilarious new episode of his deep fake podcast featuring James Austin Johnson as Billy Bob Thornton. Check it out!)

On Gyllenhaal, Richards reflects: "I still remember him as a kid opposite Billy Crystal in City Slickers and then he did a spot on Homicide with Robin Williams, a.k.a. Mork. It's been wild watching him evolve over the years. Favorite role: hard to not pick Bubble Boy, which was on Comedy Central all the time years ago, or maybe Donnie Darko. Brokeback Mountain made me want to be the hiker I am today. A lot of people might not remember his work in Okja or as Mr. Music in the John Mulaney special. But he's got a really weird comic sensibility that's underappreciated."

I think that's a solid place setter. Gyllenhaal is a versatile actor, and willing to take risks. Let's see how that translates to the sometimes risk-averse modern iteration of our favorite Saturday night sketch comedy program.

Cold Open

Joe Biden (James Austin Johnson) is congratulating Kentanji Brown Jackson (Ego Nwodim) on her recent confirmation to the Supreme Court. "It's a big, damn deal," he assures her, encouraging her to soak up the history of the Oval Office. She reflects, conjuring the ghost of Ruth Bader Ginsburg (Kate McKinnon). Ah, the return of the "Ginsburn." I could do without ever seeing this bit again.

She is also imagining Thurgood Marshall (Kenan Thompson). He gives his advice: Never give up. Democracy moves slow. Punkie Johnson appears as Harriet Tubman; she wants to know what they are doing in the White House.

Jackson is also greeted by Jackie Robinson (Chris Redd), another first for Black Americans. He warns her to watch out for batteries.

This is a straightforward, sort of banal yet well-intentioned tribute to Jackson's historic confirmation. It's great to see Nwodim at the center of a cold open, though there's not much of a "hook" to Jackson right now.

(Re: Biden, Richards says James Austin Johnson "captures the tone of people he impersonates with a specific and hilarious take. And with the ease of someone who has been on the show for many years. On my podcast, he was an incredible guest, doing a really fun, unhinged Billy Bob.")

Monologue

Gyllenhaal is back in his element. He notes that he last hosted back in 2007, or "400 Marvel movies ago." He summarizes some of his sketches, including singing in drag, and calls out Brokeback Mountain and Nightcrawler. He admits that there was lots of "problematic" material in his last show, despite him having a lot of fun doing it. Richards recalls: "His last SNL hosting was pretty good. Laser Cats 2 was a highlight I think. Also Bronx Beat. Looking forward to those coming back tonight."

"Acting is a really stupid job," Gyllenhaal continues. Now, he is embracing the joy of his profession again, after a period of being overly serious and method. He sings a parody of "It's All Coming Back to Me Now" by Céline Dion. (Of course, Cecily Strong backs him up.) Pretty fearless rendition.

Why'd You Like It?

This is a game show where contestants are shown pictures that they liked on Instagram and questioned about their intentions. "You did the double tap," chides the host (Thompson). An embarrassed Gyllenhaal liked a photo of a bikini picture, despite having a girlfriend. It was a sad attempt to plant the seeds for hooking up down the road. Beth (Chloe Fineman) liked a picture from five years ago posted by her ex-boyfriend's sister, in the hopes she is reminded to bring her up at the next family gathering. The point is: People are shallow, desperate, and addicted to online thirst traps. Hate to say it, but this hits home.

"Pass," says contestant Chris Redd. But you can't escape what's coming — these people must face the small sad truths about their Instagram liking habits. Very unhealthy platform!

Round two: Why Do You Follow Them? Joe Biden is the subject. We hear their false rationales before the real reasons are revealed.

This is hilarious! Bleak as it is.

HGTV - Dream Home Cousins

Gage and Rick (Mikey Day and Gyllenhaal) are designing a lakefront oasis for the milquetoast Pat (Johnson) and Lillian (Heidi Gardner). The catch? Pat's elderly mother (Kate McKinnon, in makeup) is moving in with her 27-year-old cat. Suffice to say, huge sacrifices were made. McKinnon orders Pat to "hit her," meaning her daughter-in-law.

I am not a fan of Kate's mugging here. Johnson talking about "giving" his sweetness to Lilian on their wedding night was funny and bizarre, however. And as Gage and Rick, Day and Gyllenhaal embody those hosts and their odd chemistry nicely.

Cabaret Night

It's cabaret night! The Singers Four (Bowen Yang, Strong, McKinnon, and Gyllenhaal) have reunited after several years. They are celebrating mediocrity. It's the little things in life: zero unopened emails, not losing a Chapstick, meeting cast members from the original Real World. "I grew out of a peanut allergy," shares McKinnon. Yang hated Hamilton before it was cool.

This sketch is cute and well-written.

"That's enough for me!" they harmonize.

Flower Bed

Spring has finally sprung! And Mr. Green Thumb (Kenan Thompson) is busy tending to his garden. Gyllenhaal, Redd, Strong, and Sarah Sherman play flowers greeted by a horny bee (Yang). "I know when's it gonna be my turn," hums the young bulb (Redd). "Shut up, I'm close," he moans. When a weed (Kyle Mooney) appears, he wants to choke the flowers.

Unfortunately, Mr. Peanut — Thompson's dog — urinates on them. It's gross, sort of clever. Toy Story with plants. Sure. A bit tired.

Another song featuring Cecily. Take a shot, folks!

Chucky

This sketch starts off in a corporate ladies room with Melissa Villasenor, Chloe Fineman, and Ego Nwodim. They are gossiping about Janet. She is too quiet and eats tuna every day! In their anger, they compare her to the evil Chucky doll. Suddenly the toilet stall flushes.

It's Chucky (Sarah Sherman)! His first instinct is violence, and he attacks them. That results in an HR meeting.

Meatball short film aside, this is a great distillation of Sherman's bizarre, off-putting body humor. And, of course, we remember season 24 when Chucky made a guest appearance on Weekend Update to discuss the Clinton impeachment.

Camila Cabello performs "Bam Bam"

Familia is the third studio album by Camila Cabello, released yesterday. And "Bam Bam" is the second single, a tropical-inspired bop with a salsa-infused chorus and reggaeton flavor. Pretty charming. Very colorful, lively performance.

Related content:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 'SNL' and Jake Gyllenhaal want to know why you liked that Instagram post

    'SNL' host Jake Gyllenhaal is a hapless game show contestant who likes way too many Instagram posts.

  • Will Smith news - live: Chris Rock jokes about slap during comedy gig as actor gets 10-year ban

    Latest updates after the Academy made a decision on ‘consequences’

  • 'SNL': Kate McKinnon's RBG returns to welcome Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court

    Kate McKinnon's Ruth Bader Ginsburg came back to 'SNL' in this week's cold open, in which Ego Nwodim debuted a impression of soon-to-be Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.

  • Vancouver Canucks sign goaltender Spencer Martin to one-way, two-year deal

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have signed goaltender Spencer Martin to a two-year, one-way contract. The one-way deal suggests Martin is a strong candidate to back up starter Thatcher Demko next season. The 26-year-old Martin played three games with Vancouver earlier this season, posting a 1-0-2 record with a 1.59 goals-against average and .958 save percentage. He made 33 saves in a 4-1 victory over Winnipeg on Jan. 27 to earn his first career NHL win. The six-foot-three, 191-pound goaltende

  • Huberdeau, Panthers rally from 4 down, beat Leafs 7-6 in OT

    SUNRISE, Fla.- (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau scored his second goal of the game in overtime and also had three assists, helping the Florida Panthers overcome a four-goal deficit to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-6 Tuesday night. The Atlantic Division-leading Panthers trailed 5-1 midway through the second period before roaring back. Sam Reinhart scored twice, Aleksander Barkov had a goal and three assists, Claude Giroux got his first goal with Florida and Radko Gudas also scored. Huberdeau took a pas

  • The 10 best Blue Jays teams in franchise history

    These are the 10 best squads the Blue Jays have ever fielded entering their 45th year of existence.

  • How does the NBA play-in tournament work? Rules, schedule, matchups

    The 2022 NBA play-in tournament tips off on April 12.

  • McIntosh, Knox break own national records at Canadian swimming trials in Victoria

    Summer McIntosh and Finlay Knox broke their own national records on the opening night of the Canadian swimming trials on Tuesday in Victoria, B.C. The 15-year-old McIntosh, who made her Olympic debut in Tokyo last summer, won the women's 400-metre freestyle while setting a Canadian record with a time of 4:01.59. Katrina Bellio finished second (4:11.06), followed by Ella Jansen (4:11.15). The Toronto native is now 11th all-time in the event. She previously set the record with her fourth-place fin

  • Golfer Gary Player sparks controversy by wearing Saudi-branded sweatshirt at Masters

    The 86th Masters is just a day old and controversies are already brewing.

  • Nico Hischier helps New Jersey Devils beat Dallas Stars 3-1

    DALLAS (AP) — Nico Hischier and Pavel Zacha scored 10 seconds apart in the third period, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Saturday. Ty Smith also scored in the third for New Jersey, which had dropped five in a row. Fabian Zetterlund had two assists, and Nico Daws made 27 saves. Dallas defenseman Ryan Suter scored his 100th career goal 13:31 into the second. Jake Oettinger made 20 stops, but the Stars (40-27-4) missed out on a chance to strengthen their playoff positioning i

  • Florida Panthers win 7th straight, beating Predators 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Anton Lundell scored the game-winning goal in the second period, and the Florida Panthers beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 Saturday night for their seventh straight victory. Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling scored empty-net goals 17 seconds apart, and Carter Verhaeghe also had a goal, and Forsling had an assist as Florida split the season series with Nashville. Rookie goalie Spencer Knight made 24 saves for a victory in his fourth straight appearance. Knight made a

  • Canadian swim team adjusting to life without longtime head coach Ben Titley

    Ryan Mallette is undoubtedly the busiest person at the pool in Victoria this week as the national trials continue. He's trying to get up to speed with all the tasks that come with now being the interim head coach of Canada's swimming team. In what can only be described as an abrupt and unexpected end to Ben Titley's tenure as head coach for a decade after his contract wasn't renewed at the beginning of March, Mallette is getting acquainted with the top role. "I feel like I've adjusted well. It w

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks rout Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice and had two assists to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-1 victory over Vegas on Wednesday night, snapping a five-game winning streak for the Golden Knights. The victory gave the Canucks' slim playoff hopes a boost as they chase a Western Conference wild card. Both the Golden Knights and Canucks are on the outside looking in, with Vancouver in desperation mode. Vegas (82 points) is one point behind eighth-place Dallas, while the Canucks (76) are sev

  • Will Pascal Siakam or Jimmy Butler make an All-NBA team?

    Pascal Siakam and Jimmy Butler have both had exceptional seasons and it's quite possible only one of them will make an All-NBA team. Imman and Giancarlo Navas analyze who has the better case. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Leaked WhatsApp messages show reason behind IceDogs owners' suspension

    The IceDogs were fined and their owners suspended due to inappropriate messages.

  • Why the Raptors have the potential to be more than a feel-good story

    The increased physicality of the playoffs should work in the Raptors' favour.

  • 6 Quebec minor hockey players suspended over alleged racial abuse of Black players

    After some Black minor hockey players in western Quebec alleged they were racially abused, a Gatineau, Que., team has suspended six of its players and the provincial governing body cancelled weekend games. L'Intrépide de Gatineau issued a news release Friday in response to the allegations by apologizing to two U15 AAA players and their families "following deplorable incidents that occurred on and off the ice." The team also announced, after conducting its own investigation, six players would be

  • President of Belarus bloodied after taking stick to face in hockey game

    The incident involving Alexander Lukashenko was deemed to be accidental and the opposing player will not face any off-ice consequences.

  • Vegas stays in playoff hunt with 6-1 win over Arizona

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brayden McNabb scored a goal and assisted on two others and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-1 on Saturday night. With the win, the Knights moved within two points of third-place Los Angeles in the Pacific Division. Both Vegas and LA have nine games remaining. The Knights, who have won six of their last seven, moved into an eighth-place tie with Dallas in the Western Conference, each with 84 points. Dallas, however, has two games in hand. Zach Whitecloud, Max

  • NCAA appears to be ignoring blueprint for success its athletes drew this season

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. Technically, South Carolina and Kansas won the NCAA's two basketball championships this week. On Sunday, Aliyah Boston and the Gamecocks outclassed the UConn Huskies 64-49 to win the women's title, and the following night the Jayhawks reeled in the fast-starting North Carolina Tar Heels for a 72-69 win in the men's title game. Figuratively, we can say the