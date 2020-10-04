Saturday Night Live recap: Chris Rock hosts season 46 in-studio premiere (live updates)

Fellow Coneheads, rise! I hope everyone enjoyed their Saturday Night Live-less summer break! The conch shell at Studio 8H has been sounded, the 30 Rock bat signal’s in the sky, so you know what that means: season 46 is finally here! SNL in Review is back!

We remain in unchartered territory, as our favorite late-night sketch show returns to New York City following an unprecedented conclusion to season 45, which saw three “At Home” episodes due to the pandemic. It’s been six months, and the nation remains in upheaval: social unrest, a pending presidential election, and more deaths related to COVID-19. To be sure, there’s a lot of ground to cover.

There are few entertainers better suited to meet this moment than tonight’s host, Chris Rock. Over the course of his 35-year career, Rock has been one of comedy’s preeminent social commentators: a writer, director, talk show host, as well as a brilliant stand-up, who first gained national exposure in the cauldron of SNL. He previously hosted in season 22 and season 40, in addition to a number of cameos over the years (including last year, with his mentor Eddie Murphy.) It will be exciting to watch him rise to the occasion.

I am joined tonight by Siobhan Fallon Hogan, who was a cast member on SNL with Rock during season 17. “I love Chris. He is not only a great comic but has proven to be a great actor,” she says, referring to his new role on Fargo. “It is very brave and risky to make that crossover, or as the new phrase goes genre hop - there is a new phrase for everything.” She speaks from experience, having shifted from comedy to drama herself; right now she’s venturing on a new endeavor, as the writer/producer for a new movie, Rushed, co-starring Robert Patrick.

To the surprise of many, SNL46 not only retained all of its cast members (many of whom seemed intent on pursuing greener pastures...and perhaps still are) but added three more performers: Punkie Johnson, Andrew Dismukes, and Lauren Holt. Until this season, Fallon Hogan’s cast was among the largest in the show’s history. Her advice to Johnson, Dismukes, and Holt, as they try to establish themselves in a large pond? “New cast members have to look at the big picture and realize, ‘Wow, I am lucky to be here and part of history with Lorne Michaels at the helm, who has been running a hit show [since] before they were born. That’s a weird concept in itself.”

She adds: “The whining attitude - or ‘Poor me, I never get on’ or ‘I only had one line’ - the right attitude is the more the merrier. You are part of an extremely talented comedy ensemble ... just being on the show opens so many doors; some cast members get on more than others but life is more than how much screen time you get. Look at Chris, it’s about longevity and making the most of every job. Be good to fellow ensemble members, it’s a long road. Be good to each other - you are in a club that’s hard to get into. Keep a stiff upper lip and fake it til you make it.”

“It isn’t fun to get cut from a sketch... but it’s a lot more fun than your unemployed actor friends are having who didn’t get the break you got, so enjoy it, learn and appreciate being part of SNL.” Well said!

I am also joined tonight by the legendary filmmaker, Tom Schiller, who was a writer on SNL for many years, including during Rock’s tenure. Schiller remembers that Rock “used to make fun of my enjoyment of Chris Farley's acting and frequent use of him in my films.”

This season will have an (extremely) limited live audience, adding another layer to things. Historically, giving the show parameters and barriers to overcome has often (if not always) allowed for creative, loose comedy. One might argue that the shortcoming of recent seasons has been its (seemingly) unlimited resources, and praise, leading to insulation and overexposure. Will this be the same? Let’s find out!

Cold Open

Andddddddddd, “Tuesday feels like 100 days ago, ” the show acknowledges, but if you had the presidential debate on your bingo card for the cold open - you win! Beck Bennett comes on with a solid Chris Wallace.

I’ll be honest, tagging Trump (as Alec Baldwin does) while he is at Walter Reed verges on bad taste. The small audience may have the inadvertent issue of making the laughs seem… small? I’m not mad about it - keep things intimate! Less clapter, fine by me.

Story continues