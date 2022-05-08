Saturday Night Live recap: Benedict Cumberbatch brings laughs to Mother's Day weekend

Hello lowly Conehead nation. We've entered the final stretch of season 47; like that last mile of the Boston Marathon, when Kenmore's Citgo sign is on the horizon, you know the end is near. SNL in Review can be a slog — with the ups and downs, highs and lows of any life experience. Beyond the sunny laugh chamber of 8H, this season has served several stark life reminders: four former Saturday Night Live cast members have died over the last few months, a record. This week, it was season 11 featured player Dan Vitale, who was a friend to this recap column, having contributed four times recently.

As I noted on Twitter, Dan was always a thoughtful and generous person with me. I will always appreciate the time he took to speak with me, and the quiet dignity he exuded when discussing his time on the show and career/life. A rare, brave soul. RIP. (It goes without saying it would be extremely classy for the show to honor Dan in some way tonight. Despite his brief time on SNL, Lorne Michaels mentored him on several projects, including a sitcom and the infamous New Show).

Rosalind O’Connor/NBC Musical guest Arcade Fire, host Benedict Cumberbatch, and Ego Nwodim during promos in Studio 8H

Tonight's host is The Power of the Dog's Benedict Cumberbatch, who is here peddling the Sam Raimi MCU movie. I can assume we will get at least one Marvel cameo during this episode. This is Cumberbatch's second time hosting — and an interesting choice, given Mother's Day is this weekend. I am joined by former SNL cast member, Mr. Patrick Weathers. Let's dance, shall we?

Cold Open

Justice Samuel Alito's recently leaked brief undercutting Roe v. Wade grounds itself on moments in time from the 14th century. We head to that important conversation back in London. Host Benedict Cumberbatch features here, which is always noteworthy. (Drew Barrymore pointed out the rarity during her recent Fly on the Wall podcast episode.) He is joined by James Austin Johnson and Andrew Dismukes to discuss the merits of criminalizing abortion. Cecily Strong appears to lay some logic, while Chris Redd shows up to point out the lack of rights minorities faced for hundreds of years. The point being: you can't base modern laws on centuries old thinking, obviously.

"An ogre" — aka, a woman in her 30s — Kate McKinnon enters to tell the future, and things come full circle. This cold open still has that easy "character enters from stage left" crutch going on. I don't expect these sketches to be overtly ambitious or complex, but surely something less lazy is possible? (If someone at the afterparty reads this, please point it out to Colin Jost, or whoever, and ask him to step it out.)

Still, this is a fraught, deeply sensitive issue and it deserves attention. Does this meet the moment? More preaching to the choir?

Monologue

Cumberbatch comes out — the writers have only pitched him sketches about Dr. Strange. He asserts he's been in other films; Lorne told him no one saw The Power of the Dog. (Which isn't true, not sure why comedians keep saying that?) Weathers doesn't go in for the comic book genre too much. So fair enough.

"I was beat by Will Smith," is a funny quip, and it gets a good laugh.

Cumberbatch makes a nice tribute to his mother and wife. He makes a couple jokes about his wife giving birth to his three sons while he was busy filming MCU movies. It's a simple and heartwarming monologue.

Mother's Day family gathering

Aidy Bryant is a mom opening gifts from her husband and children. They are giving her several home decor tchotchkes and signs. They are increasingly crude and insulting. "These are getting pretty specific and personal," she says worriedly.

We have seen this premise with Bryant a few times. Here's the birthday gifts one from last year. No thanks! (Speaking of: happy birthday baby Aidy!)

"We suspect dad has a secret family" — one helluva of a zinger to end on. These have a good energy and are witty. Just wish we wouldn't reuse premise gimmicks like this. Do more (non-Trump) world building!

