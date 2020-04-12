‘Saturday Night Live’ Pays Tribute To Hal Willner
NBC’s Saturday Night Live closed out its first “at home” edition with a heartfelt tribute to the show’s longtime sketch music producer Hal Willner who died Monday of complications related to COVID-19. He was 64.
A slew of former and current Saturday Night Live cast members, including Adam Sandler, Tina Fey, Maya Rudolph, Amy Poehler, Bill Hader, Fred Armisen, Molly Shannon, John Mulaney, Kate McKinnon and Pete Davidson took part in the video. It featured actors sharing, touching memories about Willner’s decades on the show, a music tribute to the song Perfect Day by frequent Willner collaborator Lou Reed as well as clips of Willner himself talking about his work. Watch it above.
