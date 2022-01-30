‘Saturday Night Live’ Opens With Joe Biden Trying To Make Sense Of Russian Disinformation Machine

James Austin Johnson once again returned as President Joe Biden on the Saturday Night Live cold open, this time as he meets in the Oval Office with advisers who give him the goods on Russia’s disinformation machine over Ukraine.

“Take a look at these posts that are circulating on Ukrainian Facebook,” Biden’s advisers (Alex Moffat and Ego Nwodim) instruct the president.

Their examples are right out of The Onion: Ukrainian border encroaching on Russian troops. Russian Forces Surrounding Ukraine Just to Give It Big Hug. Ukrainian President Horny for Drama, Wants War: Slap Me Harder, Daddy.

“I’m going to break my New Year’s resolution and say it: Malarkey!” Biden responds.

Then they go on.

“They are also bringing our country into it,” his adviser tells him, before showing him more Facebook posts: American CDC Strongly Recommends Russia Invades Ukraine.

Then this: Neil Young To Remove Music From Spotify Unless Ukraine Surrenders.

“And then this one is unbelievable,” Biden’s adviser says, showing the Facebook post: Are you a Ukrainian woman in search of love? A hundred thousand troops are standing by to talk to you.

The skit follows a week in which the real-life White House grappled with the possibility of a war in Europe, as Russia has been amassing troops at the Ukrainian border.

As the show has done several times this season, the cold open’s spoofs extend beyond the topic at hand. At the outset of the sketch, SNL even managed a dig at a news story that was only a couple hours old: Reports that a certain famous football player was about to end his career.

“Mr. President, the situation in Ukraine is growing tenser by the hour,” his military adviser (Kenan Thompson) tells Biden. “Putin has amassed over 100,000 troops at the border.”

“We are even getting some reports that Russia has already invaded, but those are from the same people who said Tom Brady retired, so take it with a grain of salt,” the president’s adviser tells him.

