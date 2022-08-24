Saturday Night Live , Law & Order , Late Night will soon stream on Peacock

Next-day watches of NBC favorites like Saturday Night Live, Law & Order, and Late Night with Seth Meyers will soon have fans flocking to Peacock.

Beginning September 19, the streamer will become home to new episodes of NBC and Bravo series for viewing the day after they air. Peacock will also be adjusting its "premium" plan price to $5 per month (there is a free version that does not include next-day airing, and a more expensive, ad-free version at $9.99 per month).

NBC titles heading to Peacock next month include the One Chicago franchise series, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, La Brea, Young Rock, the final season of New Amsterdam, reality competitions The Voice and America's Got Talent, as well as upcoming new series Lopez vs. Lopez and Quantum Leap, which both premiere this fall.

Premium Peacock subscribers already have next-day access to Bravo classics The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Top Chef, Southern Charm, Below Deck, and Watch What Happens Live. Come September, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, The Real Housewives of Potomac, Winter House, and Below Deck Med will be added to that list.

In addition to Peacock's existing titles — including Yellowstone, The Resort, Queer as Folk and Angelyne — new subscribers will find plenty of new series arriving this fall, such as Last Light, The Calling, Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, and Vampire Academy, as well as live sports.

Check out our daily must-see picks — plus news, celeb interviews, trivia, and more — on EW's What to Watch podcast.

