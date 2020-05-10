Saturday Night Live: Kristen Wiig hosts at-home episode with Boyz II Men as musical guests

Kristen Wiig in the third episode of 'SNL at Home' on 9 May 2020: Twitter / nbcsnl

Kristen Wiig returned to Saturday Night Live to host the third episode of SNL at Home.

The comedian and actor was revealed as the host of Saturday’s (9 May) episode after the cold open.

As was the case for previous instalments of SNL at Home, NBC hadn’t revealed the evening’s host and musical guest ahead of time, opting instead to surprise viewers.

Wiig’s opening monologue was dedicated to Mother’s Day, which falls on 10 May in the US.

Boyz II Men were later introduced as the evening’s musical guests.

They chose to perform their 1997 tune “A Song for Mama”, also in honour of Mother’s Day.

Saturday’s episode of SNL at Home serves as the finale for the programme’s 45th season.

The sketch show had to stop recording in front of a live audience due to the coronavirus pandemic and subsequently changed to an at-home format.

Tom Hanks hosted the first at-home episode with Chris Martin as a musical guest.

The second episode featured Brad Pitt as Dr Anthony Fauci, and a performance by Miley Cyrus.

