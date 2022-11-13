Saturday Night Live: Dave Chappelle courts controversy once again

Zach Vasquez
·5 min read

Saturday Night Live kicks off with Fox and Friends, where Steve Doocy (Mikey Day), Ainsly Earhardt (Heidi Gardner) and Brian Kilmeade (Bowen Yang) grouse about the Democrats surprisingly strong midterm performance while laying the blame for the failed materialization of the promised “red wave” on Trump. “He’s dead to us!” proclaims Kilmeade.

They then interview Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake (Cecily Strong), the only Trumped-back politician who’s still in contention (though she’s “hanging on by a thread”). The Vaseline-filtered rightwinger claims election rigging any time the numbers swing out of her favor, before Trump (James Austin Johnson) calls in from his daughter’s wedding. He blames Sean Hannity and even Melania for advising him to back Dr. Oz (“It’s very hard to be in a fight with your soulmate, and also Melania”) and picks a fight with Ron “DeSanctimonious” (while casually admitting to election tampering). He’s then dumped by the trio – not for any of the scandals and crimes he’s committed, but because he lost – pathetically being pushed offscreen before he can announce his candidacy in 2024.

It’s too bad that the real Trump’s continued antics will necessitate further appearances on SNL, because this would make for an ideal curtain call on the character.

As has become tradition, Dave Chappelle hosts this post-election episode. Since the last time he had duties, the comedian has made himself a figure of controversy due to his relentless transphobia and constant public self-pitying. That that wasn’t enough to stop the show from bringing him back ensures the episode will garner a lot of anger regardless of quality.

As far as that goes, Chappelle’s extended monologue – in which he talks about Kanye West and Kyrie Irving’s antisemitism (“Earlier in my career, I learned that there are two words in the English language that you should never say together in sequence. Those words are ‘the’ and ‘Jews.’”), Herschel Walker (“He’s observably stupid”), and the supposed “end of the Trump era” is undeniably very funny.

For the first sketch, Chappelle plays a cryptic blues musician sitting in on a morning talk show in promotion of his new album, titled My Potato Hole. At first, he refuses to divulge what a “potato hole” is, leading the anchors and reporters to assume it’s something dirty. They do a lot of goofing on the term, until the musician finally reveals that it’s actually “a hole that slaves would dig to hide their food and possessions from plantation owners”, much to the news team’s horror and humiliation. It’s a long buildup to a short punchline, but what a punchline.

Next, a sneak peak at the second season of House of the Dragon, introduces some news faces. Or rather, some old faces: iconic Chapelle’s Show mainstays the Time Haters (Ice T and Donnell Rawlings), Tyrone Biggums, and Rick James. It speaks to the enduring legacy of Chappelle’s Show that these characters can earn a huge pop 16 years after it went off the air.

In a black barbershop, the barbers, stylists and customers hold court on the various topics of the day. But things get very quiet and awkward every time the one white barber attempts to join in. It’s a funny idea, although it lacks energy and kind of just peters out.

Black Star (with guest Madlib) give the best musical performance the show has seen in quite a while with a fiery track from their long-awaited new album, No Fear of Time. Then, on Weekend Update, excited young voter Jose Suarez (Marcello Hernandez) promises to run for office in the future on the platform of “Everything is Fine!”, informed by his experience growing up in Cuba. Hernandez’s large and loud energy and hokey material makes for an odd fit with the usually cynical Update, but it goes over big with the studio audience.

He’s followed by Sarah Sherman, who once again has a bone to pick with Colin Jost. She’s upset that none of his jokes are about her, so she hijacks the desk and runs through deranged bits about her boyfriend (“That’s right America, I have a boyfriend – don’t let the queer haircut fool ya!”), her suspended paid Twitter verification (“I guess the only checkmark next to my name will be the one on Kanye’s list of Jews to keep an eye on”), and her crush on John Fetterman (“Thanksgiving must have come early this year, because that hunk is giving the turkey waddle between my legs something to be thankful for”). On paper, Sherman would seem to be the least likely future Update host, but as these appearances continue to prove, she would make a surprisingly inspired choice.

Chappelle then introduces the next sketch, about Black Heaven. The joke is that he opted not to be in the sketch and gave what would have been his role – as an angelic pimp – to a very nervous and reluctant Mikey Day. He, Rawlings, and Black Star laugh it up just off stage. One of the cleverest ideas the show has done in ages and absolutely the best use of Day, maybe ever.

After a second set from Black Star, the episode concludes with a new installment of Please Don’t Destroy. Ben, Martin, and John are joined by new cast member Molly Kearney, who has somehow won the office of Ohio attorney general after drunkenly tweeting about wanting the job. They’re terrified over their new responsibilities, but the guys quickly transform into an expert political team and help them deliver an impromptu victory speech (although it’s revealed they would go on to immediately resign). It’s a little less zany than most PDD sketches, but Kearney has good chemistry with the trio.

Despite the trepidation that preceded this episode, it managed to succeed on just about every artistic level, producing the best installment of SNL in at least a couple of years. It’s also the funniest Chappelle has been since his own show ended in 2006. Whatever issues one has with him as a person, sketch comedy has always been his calling and he reminded us of that tonight. The triumphant return of Black Star was the cherry on top.

Latest Stories

  • Dach's two-goal night helps Canadiens beat Canucks 5-2 for back-to-back wins

    MONTREAL — Kirby Dach scored two goals and the Montreal Canadiens earned a 5-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday at Bell Centre. Nick Suzuki, Arber Xhekaj and Dach gave Montreal (7-6-1) a three-goal lead in the first period. Mike Hoffman also scored, for his third goal in two nights. Samuel Montembeault made 30 saves for the win. Luke Schenn and Nils Hoglander replied for Vancouver (4-7-3) in a third period comeback attempt. Thatcher Demko had a difficult night in the Canucks' net, sto

  • Canada is in the World Cup. Here's what you need to know to cheer along

    With less than two weeks until kickoff at the FIFA World Cup, Canada's national men's team is putting the final touches on its preparations for a tournament 36 years in the making. The team has only ever qualified once before — back in 1986 — which means a whole new generation of supporters are now gearing up to cheer for the national squad as they head into the world's top soccer tournament. To help Canadians understand the path to the cup, and who might eventually win, CBC News has prepared a

  • The risks and rewards of hosting the world juniors tournament amid Hockey Canada scandal

    Despite numerous sponsors pulling out, community leaders in Halifax and Moncton expect to generate economic benefit from the world junior men's hockey championship next month — and maybe even help Hockey Canada turn the page on a scandal that has left December's event under a dark cloud. "I think that there's an opportunity to look at hockey in a new way and I think there's no better place than here in Maritime Canada," said Halifax Mayor Mike Savage. "We have strong hockey traditions, but also

  • Oilers' Kane taken to hospital with wrist cut by skate blade

    TAMPA, Fla, (AP) — Edmonton forward Evander Kane was taken to a hospital Tuesday night after being cut by a skate blade on his left wrist early in the second period of the Oilers' game against Tampa Bay. Kane went down to the ice when he got tangled with Lightning defenseman Philippe Myers and then was cut by Pat Maroon's skate when the Tampa Bay forward moved into the area just inside the Oilers defensive zone. Kane grabbed the area of the cut with his right hand, and quickly skated to the benc

  • Tatum, Celtics beat Nuggets for season-best 5th win in row

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 34 points, eight rebounds and five assists and the Boston Celtics extended their season-best win streak to five games by beating the Denver Nuggets 131-112 on Friday night. It was Tatum’s third straight game with at least 30 points and seventh time with 30-plus this season. Jaylen Brown had 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Al Horford had six 3-pointers and finished 21 points and seven rebounds for Boston. The loss snapped the Nuggets’ four-game win stre

  • Jack Eichel lights up former squad in revenge game for the ages

    After the Buffalo crowd got the better of Eichel during his homecoming last year, Round 2 was a completely different story for the former Sabres captain.

  • Giroux returns to Philly with 2 assists for Sens in 4-1 win

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Claude Giroux had two assists in his return to Philadelphia, Alex DeBrincat scored a pair of power-play goals and the Ottawa Senators snapped a seven-game winless streak by beating the Flyers 4-1 on Saturday. Giroux was warmly welcomed by fans before the game, having been the longest-serving captain in Flyers history and second all-time in scoring for the franchise. But in the first period, he let the Philly fans know he's with someone new — helping set up Ottawa's Thomas Cha

  • Dach's two-goal night helps Canadiens beat Canucks 5-2 for back-to-back wins

    MONTREAL — Kirby Dach is starting to click with his Montreal Canadiens' teammates on and off the ice. Dach scored twice as Montreal downed the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Wednesday night for his first two-goal game with the Canadiens. The 21-year-old Dach was traded from the Chicago Blackhawks to Montreal last summer at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and he said that he's finding chemistry with Cole Caulfield and captain Nick Suzuki on the Habs' top line. "It’s been a ton of fun," said Dach about playing

  • Embiid scores season-best 42 points, 76ers top Hawks 121-109

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had a season-high 42 points and 10 rebounds as the Philadelphia 76ers turned a blistering shooting performance in the first half into a 121-109 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night. Tyrese Maxey scored 26 points and Tobias Harris added 21 for the Sixers (6-7), who have won split the three back-to-back contests they've played this season. Philadelphia lost in Atlanta 104-95 on Thursday night. Trae Young scored 27 points and Dejounte Murray added 21 for the

  • Flames beat Jets 3-2 to snap seven-game winless skid

    CALGARY — Thrust together as linemates as a result of Jonathan Huberdeau's injury, the chemistry is starting to build between Elias Lindholm and young forward Adam Ruzicka. Each had a goal and assist on Saturday as the Calgary Flames ended a seven-game winless skid with a 3-2 NHL victory over the Winnipeg Jets. "Tonight he played a real good game and hopefully he can build off that, too. That’s the Adam we expect,” said Lindholm. “He's got a lot of skill, big body, and used to put up a lot of po

  • Raptors' Precious Achiuwa out indefinitely with ankle injury

    Toronto Raptors forward Precious Achiuwa is out indefinitely after partially tearing ligaments in his ankle Wednesday night against the Houston Rockets.

  • Oilers forward Evander Kane out 3-4 months after wrist cut by skate

    Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will miss three to four months after being cut on the left wrist by a skate blade. The injury occurred during Edmonton's 3-2 win at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Kane got tangled with Lightning defenceman Philippe Myers just inside the Edmonton defensive zone and while on the ice was cut by Tampa Bay forward Pat Maroon's skate blade 3:27 into the second period. Kane was transported to a hospital and underwent a procedure Tuesday night. The 31-year-old Kane, who signe

  • Hoffman plays hero as Canadiens beat Penguins 5-4 in overtime

    MONTREAL — Despite scoring an early first-period goal, the Montreal Canadiens needed to dig deep and play catch-up hockey on Saturday night in order to earn a third consecutive victory. But for Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis “not giving up" is starting to become a pattern. Mike Hoffman scored 63 seconds into overtime as the Canadiens completed the comeback with a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. “It’s not just in some games, we’re not giving up in every single game,” St. Louis sa

  • Canada Ravens women look to end Rugby League World Cup campaign on a winning note

    The Canada Ravens look to end their Rugby League World Cup campaign on a winning note Wednesday against tournament debutant Brazil in Leeds, England. Having lost to Papua New Guinea (34-12) and England (54-4), the Canadian women cannot advance to the semifinals. Pride and third place in Group A are on the line Wednesday at Headlingley Stadium. Brazil is also winless, having lost 72-4 to England and 70-0 to Papua New Guinea. For Canada captain Gabrielle Hindley, the tournament has been positive.

  • Canada rides strong second-half performance to down the Dutch in men's rugby test

    AMSTERDAM — Canada scored 24 second-half points en route to a 37-25 win over the Netherlands on Saturday in an international rugby test match. The 28th-ranked Dutch kept it tight in the first half with the game tied 13-13 at the break under bright sunshine. But the 22nd-ranked Canadian men kept coming and took control in the second half until the Dutch scored two late tries. Ross Braude, Lindsey Stevens, Lucas Rumball and Josh Larsen scored tries for Canada. Cooper Coats kicked four conversions

  • 4 Titans out on defense, Tannehill chance to start vs Denver

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has a chance to start Sunday after practicing all week on his sprained right ankle, and Tennessee likely will need the veteran since four defensive starters were ruled out Friday against the Denver Broncos. Tannehill still is being evaluated and was limited Friday at practice. Yet he practiced some each day this week after missing two straight games with an ankle injury suffered in the Oct. 23 win over Indianapolis. Rookie Malik Willis st

  • Falcons slipping in NFC South after 3rd loss in 4 games

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons were one of the NFL’s feel-good stories the first month the season. But any NFC South title aspirations might be starting to slip away from the Falcons after three losses in four games, including a disappointing 25-15 defeat to the Carolina Panthers on Thursday night. It was Atlanta’s second loss in five days after falling 20-17 to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday — a game it had to have to remain in first place in the division. “Yeah, it’s tough," Fa

  • Skinner's 40 saves help Oilers defeat Panthers 4-2

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Defenceman Tyson Barrie scored twice and goalie Stuart Skinner made 40 saves as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Florida Panthers 4-2 on Saturday afternoon. Barrie’s second of the game came four seconds into a power play at 6:53 of the third period to give Edmonton the lead for good. Edmonton also got goals from Warren Foegele and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, while Sam Bennett scored twice for the Panthers. The Oilers head home with a split of their four-game road trip after coming to S

  • Johnson leads Spurs past injury-riddled Bucks 111-93

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Keldon Johnson scored 29 points, and the San Antonio Spurs stopped a five-game skid by topping the banged-up Milwaukee Bucks 111-93 on Friday night. Devin Vassell had 22 points in San Antonio's first win since Oct. 30. Jakob Poeltl added 15 points and 10 rebounds. Milwaukee played without Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday, Kris Middleton, Pat Connaughton, Grayson Allen, Joe Ingles and A.J. Green due to health issues. Jevon Carter scored 21 points for the Bucks, and Brook Lop

  • Parise scores in OT as Islanders beat Blue Jackets 4-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise scored 39 seconds into in overtime to give the New York Islanders a 4-3 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night. Brock Nelson scored twice and Scott Mayfield had a goal and an assist to help the Islanders get their third win in four games and eighth in the last 10. Sebastian Aho had two assists and Ilya Sorokin made 26 saves. In the extra period, Parise rifled a high shot past Korpisalo for his fifth goal of the season and the 413th of his career, sending