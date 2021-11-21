‘Saturday Night Live’ Cold Open: Cecily Strong Returns As Jeanine Pirro With Guests Donald Trump And Kyle Rittenhouse Trial Judge Bruce Schroeder

The Saturday Night Live cold open tackled a number of the week’s headlines — the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict, Kevin McCarthy’s marathon floor speech, and Donald Trump’s rants — through the eyes of Judge Jeanine Pirro.

Cecily Strong returned to play the Fox News personality, as she defended Rittenhouse, acquitted of all charges in the killing of two men and injuring another in the Kenosha protests last year.

“That lovable scamp was put through a nightmare of a trial just for doing the bravest thing any American can do — protecting a used car lot in someone else’s town,” Pirro said.

Later, James Austin Johnson returned as Donald Trump, as he went on one of his characteristic streams of consciousness attacks on the infrastructure bill, Joe Biden, Chris Christie and his own plans for a reboot.

“We’re coming back. We’re coming back in 2024. Everyone loves reboots. People loved it before they are going to like it again — just like iCarly. Just like iCarly.“

