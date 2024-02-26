‘Saturday Night Live’ Calls Out ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Tom Sandoval As “A Pure Narcissist”

Tom Sandoval of Vanderpump Rules was name-dropped on Saturday Night Live during the “Weekend Update” segment with Marcello Hernández making a reference to the Bravo star.

Hernández appeared during the weekly segment as a frozen embryo from Alabama after the state’s Supreme Court ruled that embryos are the legal equivalent of a child.

When Colin Jost asked the embryo who his parents were, they said, “No, but based on my accent and size, I’m going to guess Sofía Vergara and an oompa loompa.”

The reference to Sandoval came after Jost asked the embryo if it felt like a full human life.

“Does this look like a life to you Colin? I’m living at negative 200 degrees in liquid nitrogen, freezing my non-existent nipples off. I don’t got a brain, I don’t got a heart. I’m like Tom Sandoval,” Hernández said as the embryo.

When Jost questioned the embryo of they watched the Bravo reality series, they said, “Of course not. I don’t even have eyes. But even without eyes, I can see that Tom’s a pure narcissist.”

Watch the clip below.

A Frozen Embryo From Alabama stops by the Update desk to talk the state's recent Supreme Court ruling pic.twitter.com/YldkdiONdm — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) February 25, 2024

Sandoval lives in infamy after cheating on Ariana Madix with their Vanderpump Rules co-star Rachel Leviss. The affair came to be dubbed as “Scandoval” and became a pop culture moment that became lucrative to its stars and a rise in ratings for the reality series.

The Bravo star recently came under fire after, in a New York Times profile, he compared the scandal’s impact to George Floyd and the O.J. Simpson case.

Following the backlash, Sandoval took to social media to issue a statement and apologize.

“My intentions behind the comments I made in New York Times Magazine were to explain the level of national media attention my affair received. The comparison was inappropriate and ignorant. I’m incredibly sorry and embarrassed,” Sandoval said.

