‘Saturday Night Live’: Brad Pitt as Dr. Fauci Debunks Trump’s Latest Misinformation – Watch

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases who’s been delivering the world up-to-date coronavirus information around the clock, finally got his wish this weekend in the latest remotely produced episode of “Saturday Night Live.” That wish was to be played on “SNL” by Brad Pitt, which is exactly what happened in Saturday’s cold open. Watch the clip below.

The show kicked off last week with COVID-19 survivor Tom Hanks delivering the opening monologue, so the folks at Studio 8H had big shoes to fill this week, which were their own.

In a grey wig and wire-frame glasses, Brad Pitt takes on President Donald Trump’s most infamous coronavirus-related blunders, included his most recently harangued remarks about suggesting we try to get “light inside the body” or pursue some way of injecting disinfectant. “When I hear things like ‘the virus can be cured if everyone takes the Tide Pod challenge,’ I’ll be there to say, ‘Please don’t.'”

Pitt’s Fauci also tackles Trump’s insistence awhile back that vaccines would be available relatively soon. “Relative is an interesting phrase,” says Pitt’s Fauci. “Relative to the entire history of the Earth? Sure. The vaccines are going to come real fast. But if you were to tell a friend ‘I’ll be over relatively soon,’ and then you show up a year and a half later, your friend is going to be pissed off.”

Also mocked is Trump’s promise early on in the coronavirus pandemic that “everybody gets a test” and that those tests are “beautiful.” “I don’t know if I would call the tests beautiful, unless your idea of beauty is having a cotton swab tickle your brain,” Pitt says in the clip. “Also, when he said, ‘everyone can get a test,’ he meant almost no one.”

It was a strong kickoff for an otherwise, once again rocky “virtual” episode, this time involving more complicated special effects, including superimposing cast members who are obviously not together into the same scene.

Watch the clip of Brad Pitt as Dr. Anthony Fauci from “Saturday Night Live” below. The full episode is now available to stream on Hulu.

