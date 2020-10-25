‘Saturday Night Live’ Books John Mulaney, The Strokes for Halloween Show

John Mulaney is set to return to “Saturday Night Live,” with the Strokes as the musical guest, for the Oct. 31 episode.

This episode, taking place on Halloween, is also the last one before the 2020 presidential election.

Mulaney, a former writer for the NBC late-night sketch comedy series, last appeared on the show in Season 45, during two “at-home” special episodes early in the coronavirus pandemic. His last time hosting was the Feb. 29 episode during last season. Mulaney will appear on the show this time in support of his upcoming “John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch” followup specials.

This episode will mark the Strokes’ fourth appearance as the musical guest on the show. They are appearing in support of their latest album, “The New Abnormal,” which reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Rock Albums and Alternative Albums charts. Their most recent performance on the show was on the Mar. 5, 2011 episode.

This episode will not be the last one for the first batch of the 46th season, as earlier in the week NBC announced the addition of a special sixth consecutive episode to air right after the election, on Nov. 7. No host or musical guest has been announced for that episode yet.

“Saturday Night Live” is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.

“Saturday Night Live” airs live coast-to-coast on Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

More from Variety

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.