‘Saturday Night Live’ Books Dave Chappelle for Post-Election Episode

NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” has set its host or the post-election episode: Dave Chappelle will appear on the Nov. 7 episode of the late-night sketch comedy series.

The musical guest for the episode has not yet been announced.

The comedian previously hosted “SNL” in 2016 and also appeared in the Eddie Murphy-hosted episode just last year. Most recently he won the variety special (pre-recorded) Emmy in September for 2019’s “Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones” and released the short sand-up special “8:46” in June, which was performed and shot in a socially distant safe way during the coronavirus pandemic and featured a set in which he responded to the murder of George Floyd. However, he is also known for his self-titled Comedy Central series “Chappelle’s Show,” which ran from 2003 to 2006, as well as other stand-up specials including 2017’s “Equanimity,” 2004’s “For What It’s Worth” and 2000’s “Killin’ Them Softly.”

Previous host-musical guest combinations for this 46th season of “SNL” include Chris Rock and Megan Thee Stallion from the premiere episode, as well as Bill Burr and Jack White, Issa Rae and Justin Bieber, Adele and H.E.R., and John Mulaney and the Strokes.

“Saturday Night Live” is produced in association with Broadway Video. Lorne Michaels created the show and executive produces it.

“Saturday Night Live” airs live coast-to-coast on Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

