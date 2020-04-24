Saturday Night Live Announces Second At-Home Episode amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Live from their homes — Saturday Night Live is back for another virtual episode!

The NBC late-night program will air its second "at-home" episode this weekend, the show announced on Twitter Thursday.

"We're back this Saturday #SNLAtHome," the post read, alongside a video of the cast gearing up for their next remote episode.

The comedy series returned with its first episode since the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak on April 11, for which Tom Hanks served as host for the remote Saturday Night Live at Home episode, with Coldplay’s Chris Martin featured as the musical guest.

The series has yet to announce a possible host or musical guest for this week's episode.

SNL, which is currently in its 45th outing, is 17 episodes into its 21-episode season. It remains unclear whether the sketch series will continue to produce remote content for those final episodes.

Currently, the show has Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson and Melissa Villaseñor as full-time cast members. Chloe Fineman, Ego Nwodim and Bowen Yang are featured players.

During its first-ever remote episode, the show maintained integral parts of the series like Weekend Update, a monologue sketch, and other original content from SNL cast members.

Also in the episode, Larry David made a cameo as Bernie Sanders — who recently suspended his presidential campaign — and Alec Baldwin made a cameo as President Donald Trump with a recorded message.

New York City, where SNL tapes, has been hit particularly hard. There are at least 145,855 cases and 10,889 deaths as of Friday, more than any other city in the world, according to a New York Times database.

Coronavirus has also hit the SNL cast personally. Earlier this month, Weekend Update anchor Che revealed his grandmother had died after contracting the virus.

He later announced that in honor of his grandmother, he would be paying rent for all the residents in her former New York City apartment building.

“It’s crazy to me that residents of public housing are still expected to pay their rent when so many New Yorkers can’t even work,” Che said.

“Obviously I can’t offer much help by myself,” he continued. “But in the spirit and memory of my late grandmother, I’m paying one month’s rent for all 160 apartments in the NYCHA building she lived in.”

Saturday Night Live airs Saturday (at 11:30 p.m. ET) on NBC.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.