Saturday Night Live: Alec Baldwin revives infamous Donald Trump impression for remote season finale

Alec Baldwin revived his infamous Donald Trump impersonation for Saturday Night Live‘s remote season finale.

The actor and comedian surprised viewers on Saturday (9 May) when he stepped in as the US president during the cold open.

Kate McKinnon, who was playing the principal at a virtual graduation, introduced Trump as the event’s commencement speaker.

Baldwin then appeared, wearing a red “Make America Great Again” hat and delivering a rambling address to disgruntled students.

During the first episode of SNL at Home in April, Baldwin called in as Trump but didn’t appear on camera – presumably because the impersonation was trickier to achieve at the time without the help of the hair and make-up department.

Those hurdles were overcome for Saturday’s episodes, with the red hat making up for the lack of Baldwin’s usual Trump wig.

Saturday’s episode was the third remote SNL instalment to air since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, which forced many shows to stop filming in front of studio audiences.

It also serves as the finale for the programme’s 45th season.

Previous SNIL at Home guests have included Brad Pitt, Tom Hanks, Chris Martin, Miley Cyrus, and Adam Sandler

