Saturday Night DFS: Panthers poised for big night against Rangers

Congratulations! You made it to the weekend.

With 10 games on the main daily fantasy hockey slate this Saturday, it’s a great day for some Yahoo NHL DFS.

Here are my recommendations for your lineup.

The Value Guys

These players are the ones that are not the most or least expensive on the board, but solid options for your lineup.

C Mathew Barzal, @ PHI ($23)

Against a Philadelphia Flyers team that will be playing its second game in as many nights, Barzal and the New York Islanders have a good setup on Saturday. Philly has surrendered a fairly high total of shot attempts recently, and the 22-year-old has amassed five points over his last three matches.

W Mike Hoffman, vs. NYR ($19)

The New York Rangers have become a fantasy matchup to target this season. In their last seven games, the club has allowed nearly 50 shot attempts per (49.7). That should bode very well for Hoffman, who has registered 14 shots on goal in his past three outings. Over that stretch, the Florida Panthers winger has also recorded four points.

D Aaron Ekblad, vs. NYR ($17)

Keith Yandle will be the blueliner quarterbacking the Panthers’ first power-play unit, but it’s Ekblad’s recent play that has me putting him in my lineup. The former Barrie Colt has taken 23 shots in his past six contests, placing him third amongst all rearguards in that category over the past two weeks. As I mentioned above, if there is one thing the Rangers have become known for, it’s allowing an abundance of shot attempts.

G Sergei Bobrovsky, vs. NYR ($23)

If you think I’m a major fan of the Panthers or I just have it out for the Rangers you’re right, but just for this particular Saturday night.

After allowing nine (9!) goals on Thursday to the Tampa Bay Lightning, you’re likely not going to find a single Blueshirts fan willing to defend this team’s back end. Bobrovsky should be able to get some goal support from his offence, and that will help his case for a win, even though his numbers have been anything but spectacular since joining the team this off-season.

Offences to Stack

When a team’s having a good night offensively, you want to have as many pieces as possible. Stacking offences can be a rewarding strategy.

Florida Panthers

C Alexander Barkov ($28) + W Evgenii Dadonov ($19) + W Mike Hoffman ($19) + D Aaron Ekblad ($17)

If you still couldn’t tell, I’m all in on the Panthers.

This offence has been red hot, recording four goals or more in seven of its last 10 games. Squaring off against the Rangers, who have been a sieve defensively, means you likely won’t be disappointed by their output. All things considered, this stack is extremely affordable.

San Jose Sharks

C Logan Couture ($21) + W Evander Kane ($24) + W Timo Meier ($19) + D Erik Karlsson ($23)

With Couture and Meier very reasonably priced, centring your lineup around the Sharks is very manageable.

These four players have combined for 25 points over the past four matches. Battling the Detroit Red Wings, who don’t strike fear into anyone defensively, San Jose’s top performers should be able to put on a show at home.

Expensive, but Worth it

Sometimes you can’t help but fork over a decent amount of your budget to get elite fantasy production.

C Nathan MacKinnon, at VAN ($35)

MacKinnon’s not cheap, but few great things in life are.

While Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen remain sidelined for the Colorado Avalanche, MacKinnon keeps producing. He’s racked up eight points to go along with an absurd 23 shots over his past four games.

The matchup against the Vancouver Canucks shouldn’t scare fantasy players away as the team has surrendered three goals or more in four of its past five games.

Chasing the Cheap Win

It may be silly, but when selecting a goalie, the first question running through your mind should be: what is his team’s chance to win?

G Martin Jones, SJS vs. DET ($27)

San Jose’s recent five-game win streak proves that the team has overcome what was a very concerning start to the year.

Jones’ play hasn’t been a major reason why the team has been rolling lately, but he did backstop them to each of those victories, and I can see him doing just enough to lift the Sharks past the Red Wings.

Cash Savers

Spent some major cash on some potential game-changers? These inexpensive players can help fill out the rest of your lineup.

C Charlie Coyle ($13)

C Kevin Hayes ($13)

W Matt Calvert ($15)

W Kasperi Kapanen ($15)

W Andres Athanasiou ($14)

W Jake Virtanen ($13)

D Quinn Hughes ($14)

D Matt Grzelcyk ($11)

