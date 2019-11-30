Saturday Night DFS: Oilers stars primed for big performances

Thanksgiving is a time to appreciate all the things that are important in your life.

I’m very thankful that we’ve got a Saturday with 11 NHL games on the main DFS slate on Yahoo.

I’m not just giving thanks, however, I’m also giving you advice for your lineup.

The Value Guys

These players are the players that are not the most or least expensive on the board, but solid options for your lineup.

C Bo Horvat, VAN at EDM ($18)

Recently, Horvat has been absolutely eating minutes for the Vancouver Canucks. In four of his last six games, Horvat has played 22 minutes or more. The production has been there, too, as he’s notched five points over that stretch. Based on his usage and low price, Horvat makes a lot of sense.

W Filip Forsberg, NSH at FLA ($25)

Forsberg has notched a point in three of his last four outings, but it’s not necessarily his point totals that grab my attention, it’s the amount he’s been shooting the puck. He’s been one of the most consistent shooters on the Nashville Predators of late, firing 12 shots on goal over the past 3 games. The matchup against the Florida Panthers is favourable, as they’ve been peppered with shot attempts recently, and have allowed three goals or more in each of their last four matches.

D Quinn Hughes, VAN at EDM ($17)

If it weren’t for Cale Makar, Hughes would be the rookie defenseman everyone is talking about. Makar’s price on Yahoo DFS has risen to $23, but you can pocket $6 and get Hughes, who has been nearly as productive. Hughes and the Vancouver Canucks’ offense have a plus matchup against the Oilers, who have consistently been one of the most shot-on teams in the league. Coming off of a three-assist game, the young rearguard should have more in store.

G Ilya Samsonov, WAS at DET ($29)

The logic behind choosing Samsonov is pretty simple. The Washington Capitals are a really good team and the Detroit Red Wings have dropped eight-straight games while being outscored 12-1 over the last two. The rookie netminder has also posted some respectable numbers, owning a .912 save percentage and a 2.65 goals-against average.

Offences to Stack

When a team is having a good night offensively, you want to have as many pieces as possible. Stacking offences can be a rewarding strategy.

Edmonton Oilers

C Connor McDavid ($35) + W Leon Draisaitl ($34) + W James Neal ($14)

Fitting both McDavid and Draisaitl into your lineup will not be easy, and you’ll probably look at the rest of your team and wonder why you did it, but trust me: Saturday is the night to do it.

Edmonton’s star duo was held off the scoresheet in Wednesday’s matchup against the Colorado Avalanche. This year in games following a zero-point effort, Draisaitl has six points in three games. McDavid has had similar success in that setting, notching nine points on five games following a game in which he had a donut in the points column.

Over it’s last five games, Vancouver has had an eight-spot and a six-spot put on them by their opponents.

Neal makes sense with this stack because you’re going to need some cost-efficient options to fill out the rest of your lineup.

Nashville Predators

C Ryan Johansen ($15) + Filip Forsberg ($25) + Roman Josi ($26) + Mattias Ekholm ($17)

Going full-Preds on Saturday night has a real chance to be an extremely rewarding strategy.

For starters, their opponent, the Panthers, are expected to have Chris Driedger between the pipes. Driedger has played in three NHL matches since the 2014-15 season and none since 2016-17. What likely won’t help the journeyman netminder is Florida’s defense. The club has allowed nearly 50 shot attempts per game over their last six contests and a matchup against Nashville, which has scored three goals or more in five-straight matches, isn’t a great spot.

Expensive, but Worth it

Sometimes you can’t help but spend a decent amount of your budget to get elite fantasy production.

C Connor McDavid, EDM vs. VAN ($35)

I’ve basically already stated everything I need to about why you should have McDavid in your lineup. This guy’s really good at hockey, the Canucks have not been great defensively, and he’s got a solid track record of bouncing back in a big way after a poor performance this year.

Chasing the Cheap Win

It may be silly, but when selecting a goalie, the first question running through your mind should be: what is his team’s chance to win?

G Curtis McElhinney, TBL vs. CAR ($24)

With a lot of NHL teams playing on Friday, there are plenty of cheap options between the pipes for Saturday. The one I’m going to be rolling with is Curtis McElhinney. The veteran backup has settled in with his new club and has emerged victorious in each of his last three starts. The Lightning have also been playing better lately, registering at least a point in four of their last five games. McElhinney makes sense if you’re trying to save some cash at the goalie position.

Cash Savers

Spent some major cash on some potential game-changers? These inexpensive players can help fill out the rest of your lineup.

C Ryan Johansen ($15)

C Marcus Johansson ($10)

W Kevin Labanc ($15)

W James Neal ($14)

W Zack Kassian ($13)

W Josh Leivo ($12)

D Devon Toews ($15)

D Oliver Ekman-Larsson ($12)

