Saturday morning UK news briefing: Today's top headlines from The Telegraph

1. Boris Johnson's bid to move on from by-election rout derailed by fresh leaks

Boris Johnson’s attempts to move on from a damaging by-election defeat were undermined on Friday when it emerged his most senior official who was tasked with investigating Christmas party lockdown breaches had attended a festive gathering.

Simon Case, the Cabinet Secretary and most senior civil servant in the UK, was appointed just 10 days ago to lead the probe into the string of claims about government Christmas parties last year. Read the full story.

2. Sajid Javid’s 200,000 daily omicron infections claim ‘no longer valid’

Modelling used to justify Sajid Javid’s claim that there were 200,000 omicron infections a day has been abandoned by health officials, who say it is "no longer valid" because of behavioural changes.

On Monday, the Health Secretary caused widespread confusion by announcing the figure without releasing the methodology behind the calculation. Read the full story.

3. Three-hour queues at Port of Dover as travellers race to beat France’s midnight travel ban

Travellers queued for hours at the Port of Dover on Friday night ahead of the introduction of tough new restrictions imposed by France.

Non-essential travel to France from Britain is banned from midnight (11pm GMT) on Friday, following a surge in cases. Read the full story.

4. ‘Money-hungry sex kitten’ report rejected as part of Prince Andrew’s defence

The Duke of York has failed in his bid to have newspaper cuttings describing his accuser as a "money-hungry sex kitten" taken into account by a New York judge, after it was dismissed as a PR stunt.

District Judge Lewis Kaplan rejected the Duke’s request for him to consider the press reports, as well as a 139-page manuscript written by Virginia Roberts Giuffre about her time with Jeffrey Epstein, as he decides whether or not to throw out her sexual abuse complaint. Read the full story.

5. Ghislaine Maxwell will not testify in her sex-trafficking trial

Ghislaine Maxwell confirmed on Friday night that she would not be testifying in her sex-trafficking trial, after her legal team failed to bring key witnesses to the New York court and rested its case after just a day a half.

In a frosty exchange, the British socialite’s lawyers complained to the judge that their “client’s life is on the line” and they “were only given one day to put on a defence”, as they accused the justice of rushing their case. Read the full story.

