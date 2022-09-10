Saturday morning UK news briefing: Today's top headlines from The Telegraph

Morning UK news briefing: Today's top headlines from The Telegraph

1. King Charles III’s solemn pledge to follow the lead of ‘my darling Mama’

The King paid a deeply personal tribute to his “darling Mama” as she begins her “last great journey”, pledging the remainder of his life to service in her image.

In his first speech as King, Charles III spoke movingly of Queen Elizabeth II’s “love, affection, guidance, understanding and example”, describing a “sense of loss, beyond measure” that was felt by all. Read the full story.

2. Boris Johnson leads Parliament in tribute to 'Elizabeth the Great'

Boris Johnson said it was the depth of the public’s grief at Queen Elizabeth II’s passing that revealed how much she was loved, as MPs of all political stripes paid tribute to her life.

Current and former prime ministers and party leaders rose in the House of Commons dressed in black to share personal stories of the late Queen’s wit, wisdom and humility. Read the full story.

3. We were happiest on holiday in Balmoral, say Queen Elizabeth’s children in BBC tribute

Our happiest times were on holiday in Balmoral, the late Queen's children said.

The Queen’s children have shared their fond memories of their mother on holiday, recalling that these were some of the “happiest” times they had as a family. Read the full story.

4. Princess Beatrice ‘to become counsellor of state’ for King Charles III

Princess Beatrice is expected to become one of four counsellors of state, allowing her to stand in for the King if he is abroad or incapacitated.

Under the 1937 Regency Act, the spouse of a monarch and the four adults next in line to the throne can be deployed as counsellors of state on official business. Read the full story.

5. Debate on severing ties with the monarchy reignites across Commonwealth

Australia should replace the British monarch as head of state now that Queen Elizabeth II is dead, republicans said on Friday, as former colonies around the world consider ditching the last vestiges of the Empire.

The loss of the much-loved 96-year-old sovereign is ushering in a period of renewed debate in Commonwealth realm nations over whether to be led by King Charles III or one of their own citizens as president. Read the full story.