Saturday morning UK news briefing: Today's top headlines from The Telegraph

Telegraph reporters
·2 min read
Morning UK news briefing: Today's top headlines from The Telegraph
Morning UK news briefing: Today's top headlines from The Telegraph

Welcome to your early morning news briefing from The Telegraph - a round-up of the top stories we are covering today. To receive twice-daily briefings by email, sign up to our Front Page newsletter for free.

1. King Charles III’s solemn pledge to follow the lead of ‘my darling Mama’

The King paid a deeply personal tribute to his “darling Mama” as she begins her “last great journey”, pledging the remainder of his life to service in her image.

In his first speech as King, Charles III spoke movingly of Queen Elizabeth II’s “love, affection, guidance, understanding and example”, describing a “sense of loss, beyond measure” that was felt by all. Read the full story.

2. Boris Johnson leads Parliament in tribute to 'Elizabeth the Great'

Boris Johnson said it was the depth of the public’s grief at Queen Elizabeth II’s passing that revealed how much she was loved, as MPs of all political stripes paid tribute to her life.

Current and former prime ministers and party leaders rose in the House of Commons dressed in black to share personal stories of the late Queen’s wit, wisdom and humility. Read the full story.

3. We were happiest on holiday in Balmoral, say Queen Elizabeth’s children in BBC tribute

Our happiest times were on holiday in Balmoral, the late Queen's children said.

The Queen’s children have shared their fond memories of their mother on holiday, recalling that these were some of the “happiest” times they had as a family. Read the full story.

4. Princess Beatrice ‘to become counsellor of state’ for King Charles III

Princess Beatrice is expected to become one of four counsellors of state, allowing her to stand in for the King if he is abroad or incapacitated.

Under the 1937 Regency Act, the spouse of a monarch and the four adults next in line to the throne can be deployed as counsellors of state on official business. Read the full story.

5. Debate on severing ties with the monarchy reignites across Commonwealth

Australia should replace the British monarch as head of state now that Queen Elizabeth II is dead, republicans said on Friday, as former colonies around the world consider ditching the last vestiges of the Empire.

The loss of the much-loved 96-year-old sovereign is ushering in a period of renewed debate in Commonwealth realm nations over whether to be led by King Charles III or one of their own citizens as president. Read the full story.

If you want to receive twice-daily briefings like this by email, sign up to the Front Page newsletter here. For two-minute audio updates, try The Briefing - on podcasts, smart speakers and WhatsApp.

Latest Stories

  • Alcaraz stops Tiafoe's US Open run for 1st Grand Slam final

    NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz and Frances Tiafoe engaged in a high-level, high-energy spectacle of a back-and-forth semifinal at the U.S. Open — no point over when it seemed to be, no ball out of reach, no angle too audacious. One sequence was so stuffed with “What?! How?!” moments by both men that Arthur Ashe Stadium spectators were on their feet before it was over and remained there, clapping and carousing, through a replay on the video screens. Ultimately, enough of the winners went Alcaraz’

  • Who should be feeling the heat entering the NHL season?

    There are a few NHLers facing especially high levels of pressure entering the 2022-23 campaign.

  • Liverpool, Eintracht slump in CL on day 2 coaches fired

    GENEVA (AP) — A long-time criticism of the Champions League group stage? Too many lopsided mismatches as the wealth gap between clubs fuels competitive imbalance on the field. Tell that to favored Liverpool and Eintracht Frankfurt after their heavy losses Wednesday. Or to coaches Thomas Tuchel and Domenico Tedesco who lost their jobs on the morning after shocking losses for their teams, Chelsea and Leipzig, respectively. Liverpool slumped to a stunning 4-1 defeat at Napoli where the hosts were f

  • Orioles top Blue Jays 9-6 in heated matchup of AL contenders

    BALTIMORE (AP) — Adley Rutschman hit a bases-loaded double during a five-run third inning, and the Baltimore Orioles rebounded with a 9-6 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night in a heated game in which both benches briefly emptied in the middle of the seventh. The Orioles pulled within 3 1/2 games of Toronto for the last American League wild card. They were swept by the Blue Jays in a doubleheader Monday that opened this crucial series. The Orioles trailed 3-0 on Tuesday before ral

  • Hockey Canada executives overshadow moment of triumph for women's team

    In a moment of triumph for Team Canada, Andrea Skinner and Scott Smith’s actions overshadowed what should have been a bright moment for the athletes.

  • Fernandez, Dabrowski last of Canadians to be ousted from U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — The last of the Canadians at this year’s U.S. Open was eliminated on Wednesday, when Leylah Annie Fernandez and American partner Jack Sock bowed out in the mixed doubles quarterfinals. Earlier on Wednesday, No. 5 seeds Gabriela Dabrowski of Ottawa and Mexico’s Giuliana Olmos were beaten by 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-3 by No. 3 seeds Katerina Siniakova and Barbora Krejcikova in the quarterfinals of the women’s doubles. Canada had five players in the junior singles draws, but only 16-year-old Vict

  • Blue Jays stars Guerrero Jr., Hernandez 'were born to have this friendship'

    The relationship between Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Teoscar Hernandez goes well beyond the baseball diamond.

  • Alberta Cree wrestler The Matriarch finds her peace inside the ring

    A storage space in north Edmonton opens up into a Monster Pro Wrestling training facility, complete with a wrestling ring. It's where, on a hot summer day, 36-year-old wrestler Sage Morin, The Matriarch, grapples with her opponent as he manages to twist out of a headlock. Wrestling has generally been a male-dominated sport, which is why The Matriarch often finds herself facing men. "Doesn't matter if you're a man or a woman. If you need to be taught a lesson, the Matriarch's the one to do it," M

  • Canadian women prepare for second appearance at Rugby League World Cup

    Student, police officer, nurse, teacher, biologist and firefighter. Just some of the occupations represented in Canada's 24-women team for next month's Rugby League World Cup in England. Add unpaid Australia-based coach Mike Castle, who commutes from Down Under, and you have a Canada Ravens squad ready to sacrifice for the cause. Under Castle, a fledgling Canada side lost 50-4 to New Zealand at the 2017 World Cup in Australia before beating Papua New Guinea 22-8 for its first-ever international

  • NHL betting: 10 team point totals that stand out right now

    Here are some initial reads on the lines widely available for NHL team totals entering the 2022-23 season.

  • CF Montreal hosts Columbus Crew in potential MLS playoff preview

    MONTREAL — On Sunday evening, CF Montreal put together a momentous first-half comeback in the Canadian Classique on the way to a 4-3 win over Toronto FC. On top of severely damaging their archrivals' playoff chances, Montreal also set a franchise record for most points in a regular season. “It’s something that we’ve done all season, we just didn't stop fighting, even at half time they wanted to keep pushing and I support that obviously,” said Montreal coach Wilfried Nancy. “We had the heart to s

  • 'Black Ice' is a crucial re-examination of Canadian hockey history

    Black Ice, premiering this week at TIFF, shines a light on the struggles of racialized players and the efforts made to enact social change in hockey.

  • Duvernay-Tardif says his rich childhood experience led to successful NFL career

    Laurent Duvernay-Tardif might be one of the world's busiest athletes, and the water is where he finds his peace and quiet. When the Super Bowl champion, doctor, and avid sailor since his childhood, sets sail, his focus shifts to the task at hand and all the outside noise goes silent. "I love being on the water," Duvernay-Tardif told The Canadian Press. "When you're on a sailboat, there's so many things to think about … whether it's the wind, the weather report, the sail, the ocean, the tide, it

  • Blue Jays’ Kevin Gausman livid over umpire's questionable balk call

    Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Kevin Gausman did not let a controversial balk call derail him from a strong outing on route to a 7-3 win.

  • Bichette hits 5th HR in 4 games, Blue Jays beat Rangers 4-3

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Bo Bichette went deep again for the playoff-contending Toronto Blue Jays, who then beat Texas with some small ball late. Bichette homered for the fifth time in the last four games, but the Blue Jays got the deciding run on Danny Jansen's RBI single in the ninth inning for a 4-3 win in Texas on Friday night, when top Rangers prospect Josh Jung hit a home run in his first career at-bat. Raimel Tapia drew a leadoff walk in the ninth off Jose Leclerc (0-2), then stole second

  • Canada's Taylor Pendrith and Corey Conners named to Presidents Cup international team

    TORONTO — As Taylor Pendrith struggled to recover from a fractured rib for four months, he had simple goals: get back to playing golf, keep his PGA Tour card to play again next season. Pendrith has far exceeded those modest targets, rocketing up the FedEx Cup standings in the final six tournaments of the season. That impressive stretch also led to him being named to the international team at the upcoming Presidents Cup on Tuesday. "Honestly, I feel like the last couple of months have gone very q

  • Sarah Mitton places 2nd in shot put at Diamond League Final to end remarkable season

    Canadian record holder and reigning national champion Sarah Mitton capped her memorable shot put season with a second-place performance at the Weltklasse Zürich Diamond League Final on Wednesday. The native of Brooklyn, N.S., had a best throw of 19.56 metres on the first of her six attempts on Sechselautenplatz, one of the city's most famous squares on the shore of Lake Zurich. However, Mitton endured some struggles thereafter with three no-throws, including one that landed on the 20-metre mark,

  • Much-maligned Blue Jays bullpen playing critical role in recent success

    The Blue Jays' bullpen has been lights out lately after taking heat for much of the season.

  • Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller takes pride in seven-year, US$56-million deal

    VANCOUVER — J.T. Miller didn't always feel like he was the kind of NHL player who could sign long-term contracts worth more than US$50 million. Last week, though, the 29-year-old centre joined an elite group, inking a seven-year, $56-million deal that will see him play for the Vancouver Canucks through 2029-30. "It’s something I didn’t really think I was capable of earning," Miller told reporters on a video call Tuesday. "I take a lot of pride in that. I don’t come from a whole lot, my family. I

  • Brandon Banks scores two fourth-quarter touchdowns in Labour Day return to Hamilton

    HAMILTON — Brandon Banks is still unbeaten on Labour Day. Banks scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to lead the Toronto Argonauts past the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 28-8 on a misty Monday afternoon. Banks improved to 8-0 in the annual Labour Day showdown between the two long-time rivals. Banks' first seven wins came with Hamilton, where he spent his first eight CFL seasons (2013-2021). The two teams didn't play in either 2013 or '20. But Banks, the CFL's outstanding player in 2019, and Hamilton mutua