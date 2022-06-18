Saturday morning UK news briefing: Today's top headlines from The Telegraph

Rail strikes; Boris Johnson; Russia-Ukraine war; Priti Patel; Lord Geidt; Kate Bush song

1. We must not bow to strikers’ demands, warns Treasury

The Treasury has warned against giving in to strikers’ pay demands amid fears that doing so would fuel spiralling inflation.

From Tuesday, more than 40,000 rail workers will walk out, crippling Britain’s transport network and threatening GCSE and A-Level exams and hospital appointments. Read the full story.

2. Priti Patel attacks ‘scandalous’ ECHR decision

Priti Patel has signalled her desire to leave the European Convention on Human Rights, saying the way the “opaque” court in Strasbourg grounded the UK’s first deportation flight to Rwanda was “scandalous”.

The Home Secretary said: “I’m not an advocate of European institutions, I never have been,” after European judges granted an urgent injunction to one of the asylum seekers to remove him from the flight, just hours after the UK Supreme Court had rejected his plea. Read the full story.

3. I did not quit over steel tariffs, says Lord Geidt

Lord Geidt has said that steel tariffs are a “distraction” from the real reason he quit, as he criticised the Government’s willingness to break international law.

Boris Johnson’s former ethics adviser made the comments in an email to William Wragg, the chairman of the Commons public administration and constitutional affairs committee. Read the full story.

4. Boris Johnson offers to train Ukrainian soldiers

Boris Johnson offered Ukraine a UK-led military training programme, which he said could “change the equation of the war”, during a surprise visit to Kyiv on Friday.

Ukrainian forces would be drilled under the British scheme, which the Government said had the potential to train up to 10,000 soldiers every 120 days. Read the full story.

5. Kate Bush song tops the charts 37 years after it was released

Kate Bush’s single Running Up That Hill has reached number one 37 years after it was first released, breaking a string of records.

The 1985 song has won renewed popularity after featuring prominently in Netflix hit series Stranger Things, and recent sales have pushed it to the top of the UK charts after almost four decades. Read the full story.