Saturday morning UK news briefing: Today's top headlines from The Telegraph

Morning UK news briefing: Today's top headlines from The Telegraph

Welcome to your early morning news briefing from The Telegraph - a round-up of the top stories we are covering today. To receive twice-daily briefings by email, sign up to our Front Page newsletter for free.

1. Liz Truss: I'm the insurgent candidate in the Tory leadership race

Unlike Rishi Sunak, the moment Liz Truss found out she had made the final two in the race to be the next prime minister was not captured on camera and released. But by the sounds of it, the celebrations were no less restrained than her rival’s fist pump and cheer.

“I yelped with delight,” recalled the Foreign Secretary, looking back to 4pm on Wednesday. “There was lots of hugging and back-slapping.” Someone opened the chilled white wine. A celebratory photograph of the team was taken. Then more cheer on the House of Commons terrace. Read the full story.

2. Boris Johnson ‘believes he’ll be back as prime minister next year’

Boris Johnson privately believes he will be back in office next year, despite announcing his resignation after MPs rose up against his leadership two weeks ago.

Tim Montgomerie, a former aide to Mr Johnson who has since been critical of him, said he had been told by sources close to the Prime Minister that he was convinced he would be back. Read the full story.

3. Liz Truss demands France resolves 'entirely avoidable and unacceptable' chaos in Dover

Liz Truss has told France it must stop the “avoidable and unacceptable” situation at the border that threatens to ruin British summer holidays.

The Foreign Secretary blamed the “awful situation” at Dover, where ferry passengers were on Friday left stuck in six-hour queues, squarely on Paris for failing to man border posts. Read the full story.

4. Swimming pool sinkhole sucks partygoer to his death

A man drowned after being sucked into a sinkhole that opened under a swimming pool.

Klil Kimhi, 32, died on Thursday when he was dragged into a vortex at the bottom of the pool at a villa his marketing company had rented in the town of Karmei Yosef, in central Israel. Read the full story.

Story continues

5. Keep your clothes on and stop being sexy, Scottish strippers told

Strippers who face losing their jobs because of a ban on adult venues will be able to continue working if they keep their clothes on and stop being sexy, a council has suggested.

Edinburgh Council is using new powers to effectively ban strip clubs in the Scottish capital, following claims they objectify and harm women, with the city’s four existing venues told they must shut down by April next year. Read the full story.