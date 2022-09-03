Saturday morning UK news briefing: Today's top headlines from The Telegraph

Morning UK news briefing: Today's top headlines from The Telegraph

1. Liz Truss could set out energy plans to ministers on day one in Downing Street

Liz Truss is considering setting out her plans to tackle the energy crisis to ministers within 24 hours of taking office.

The Telegraph understands that plans are in place for Ms Truss – who is expected to win the Tory leadership race – to hold her first Cabinet meeting on Wednesday morning. Allies believe she will use it to lay out her priorities for tackling mounting bills. Read the full story.

2. The Crown has found its Kate Middleton: a former head girl making her on-screen debut

One day she was performing at Legoland and celebrating an A* in drama. The next, she is set to be propelled to stardom by playing one of the most famous women in the world to an audience of millions.

A former head girl has won her first professional acting role playing the young Kate Middleton, as a new generation take on the roles of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in The Crown. Read the full story.

3. Lovely day in Ghana, BBC weather app tells confused UK users

The BBC is working with Apple to fix a bug in its weather app which appears to give users the forecast from locations based in Ghana, it has emerged.

The bug, which affects iOS users, shows locations in Ghana such as Axim or Takoradi, instead of users’ real locations, leading to the corporation being inundated with messages from aggrieved consumers on social media. Read the full story.

4. Lib Dem council poised to trial four-day week on full pay

Front-line workers and back-office staff are to be given a four-day week on full pay under proposals from a Liberal Democrat-controlled council, as the public sector embraces a movement to reduce working hours.

Employees such as bin collectors will be allowed to work 30 hours a week instead of the usual 37 in the trial by South Cambridgeshire District Council, which is planned for next year. . Read the full story.

5. Edinburgh Fringe in yellow face row as play branded ‘publicly licensed racism’

The Edinburgh Fringe is facing calls to introduce “guidelines” for next year’s festival after a yellow face row in which Asians claimed to have been subjected to “publicly licensed racism on stage”.

The campaign group British East and South East Asians working in the Theatre and Screen industry (BEATS) took issue with Tea Ceremony, a play in which a white male actor, Marios Ioannou, appears as a geisha, a Japanese hostess trained to entertain men. Read the full story.